Tim Tszyu ready to “BREAK” Jermell Charlo

Undefeated #1 WBO contender Tim Tszyu says he’ll “break” undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo when the two battle it out soon for all the marbles at 154.

Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) was at ringside last Saturday night to watch Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) take on WBO champion Brian Castano (17-1-2, 12 KOs) in a rematch for the four-belts at the Dignity Health Sports Park Arena in Carson, California.

After watching Charlo score a tenth-round knockout, the 27-year-old Tszyu expressed confidence that he’ll be able to “break” the 31-year-old with his pressure & heavy punches.

Tszyu is a bigger, stronger version of Castano and capable of doing more damage with each punch to Charlo.

What has to be interpreted as a sign of worry on Jermell’s part, he lost his temper during the post-fight press conference when asked to comment about Tszyu saying that he looked a little “soft” when being attacked.

After giving the Australian reporter a piece of his mind, the angry-looking Jermell told him to stop asking questions. You can argue the mere mention of Tszyu’s name was enough to send Charlo’s kettle to a boiling point.

For Jermell to get upset the way he was after hearing Tszyu’s name suggests that there’s something going on upstairs. I’d go one step further to say something about the threat that Tszyu poses to Jermell. The way that Charlo’s temper went from a 1 to a 10 at the mention of Tszyu’s name tells you something.

“I’m bigger & stronger and bring ten times more pressure,” said Tszyu to Fight Hub TV when asked what he does that is different than what Castano showed last Saturday night against Charlo. “I break him,” Tszyu said when asked ‘how he would defeat Jermell.

It’s safe to say that if Tszyu lands the same shots that Castano did last Saturday night on the chin of Jermell, the undisputed championship will change from the U.S to Australia. Tszyu hits too hard, and Charlo’s chin is too susceptible for him to be taking the kind of shots that Tim is capable of landing.

The way Charlo shut down questions about Tszyu at the post-fight press conference, it’s predictable that he’s going to swerve the Australian rather than risk losing his four titles in his first defense.

“He’s a great fighter, but he’s not ready for [Jermell] Charlo,” Castano said about Tszyu at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night. “He should face another opponent before that, even though he looked great against Terrell Gausha.”