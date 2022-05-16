Jarrell Miller To Return, June 25th

Are you ready to welcome Jarrell Miller, AKA “Big Baby” back to the ring? The folks at Triller revealed on Saturday that the disgraced heavyweight contender will return to the ring on their June 25 card in Las Vegas.

“Our first event coming up June 11 at the OC Hanger, it’s gonna be our Triad club show. We’ve got a ton of great fights in store,” a Triller commentator said during Saturday’s broadcast of Sergey Kovalev’s cruiserweight comeback. “And then from there we’re gonna be moving on to our June 25 date, bringing back Big Baby Miller. So we’re very excited about that.”

But are you excited to see Miller back?

Miller of course failed multiple drugs tests in 2019 and in 2020, this ruining his shot at Anthony Joshua and ultimately seeing him banned from the sport for a number of months. Miller of New York has recently made the news due to his sparring with Tyson Fury, this ahead of Fury’s title defence against Dillian Whyte. Does Miller deserve a second chance, a third chance? Miller’s ban ends on June 16 and he is not wasting any time getting back in the ring when he is, this just days after the ban comes to an end.

Can we trust Miller, still an unbeaten heavyweight who is still young, at age 33, and may have a future ahead of him? Miller insists he will be a clean fighter, that he made some mistakes and that he has paid for them. So can “Big Baby” 23-0-1(20) still achieve things in the heavyweight division? Will YOU be supporting him in his ring comeback?

Miller last fought in November of 2018 when he stopped Bogdan Dinu inside four rounds in Kansas. Miller was then to have challenged WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight ruler Joshua (the two coming face to face, with Miller shoving AJ) but we all know what happened. Can Miller keep a clean sheet this time? It may prove interesting seeing who Miller is matched with and how often he fights this year.