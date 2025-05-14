Dillian Whyte Still Believes, Says “The AJ Fight Is Always There,” Lists Joe Parker, Filip Hrgovic, Deontay Wilder As Other Possible Fights Out There For Him

Dillian Whyte still believes he can be involved in big, meaningful heavyweight fights. Though Whyte is now 37 years old, and though he hasn’t looked good in a fight in a long while, the Londoner is still calling for fights with some of the division’s big names. Speaking with the media ahead of the Fabio Wardley–Justis Huni fight that is set for Ipswich on June 7, Whyte – who manages Wardley – said he will be in action on the same card.

Whyte, The Ring reports, is likely to face New Zealander Hemi Ahio, currently 24-1(18). Whyte has not boxed since December, when he really did look pretty awful in struggling to stop Ebenezer Tetteh; who, in comparison, was recently wiped out inside a round by Frazer Clarke. Yet “The Bodysnatcher” still feels he belongs at elite level.

Whyte still wants the big names—but does anyone want him?

“I’m looking for a big fight in the summer which we are talking about,” Whyte said as quoted by The Ring. “I could sit around and wait for the big fight but I’m not at that stage of my career. I want to be active. So let’s go, let’s get it on. I just want to fight the best guys I can fight. Obviously the AJ fight is always there, we have needle and it’s a lifelong thing. There’s also Joseph Parker, Filip Hrgovic, even Deontay Wilder is coming back. I’d take a Parker rematch or an AJ trilogy.”

It was a long time ago, but Whyte, 31-3(21), defeated Parker back in July of 2018, with Whyte scoring a knockdown and also suffering one in the 12-rounder he won by unanimous decision. But Parker has been on a real run of form recently and chances are he is no longer interested in a rematch with Whyte. As for Whyte saying he’d box a trilogy with AJ, he is referring to the amateur fight the two had, this prior to their 2015 pro clash that Joshua won by seventh-round KO.

Ahio first—then maybe Wilder or Hrgovic?

Whyte against Wilder, we’d watch, and the same goes for Whyte vs. Hrgovic. But of the four fighters Whyte listed, would he have a real chance against any of them? Let’s see how Whyte looks against Ahio before we make up our minds. But for certain, if Whyte fights as poorly as he did against Tetteh last time out, he will be in trouble.

How much has Whyte got left at this stage of his career?