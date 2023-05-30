Tim Tszyu Hospitalised After Dog Bite, Interim Title Fight With Ocampo Still On

It’s been reported how Tim Tszyu, the unbeaten super welterweight contender who is still waiting for his shot at unified champion Jermell Charlo, was bitten by a dog over the weekend, with him having to be hospitalised and undergo emergency surgery on his arm. Details of how the incident took place are not clear but, according to Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings, Tszyu’s June 18 fight with Carlos Ocampo, for the WBO interim belt, will go ahead.

Tszyu, son of course of the great Kostya Tszyu, decided he would stay active, the Charlo fight having been postponed more than once and he agreed to fight Ocampo. In light of being attacked by a dog the way he was, it would have been understandable if Tszyu, 22-0(16) had decided to call off the Ocampo fight, but the wounds Tszyu suffered are said to be “superficial,” and he will go ahead with the fight in Queensland.

“The wound was superficial. The post-surgical report is good,” Jennings told Australian media. “Tim will be ready and 100 percent healthy and focused to take on Carlos Ocampo on June 18th.

George Rose, co-promoter of Tszyu, also confirmed the fight will still take place:

“It’s certainly not the ideal preparation anytime a fighter ends up in hospital a few weeks out from a world title fight, but the best news right now is that Tim is doing ok,” he said. “He has the best and most experienced team around him in world boxing. They have assured me he’ll be more than ready on June 18. if they’re confident, I’m confident.”

Ocampo, 35-2(23) is no slouch and if Tszyu does suffer any problems with his arm in the fight it could be a problem. Ocampo, stopped just once, this by Errol Spence back in June of 2018, is coming off a stoppage win, while before that he took Sebastian Fundora the limit in a WBC interim title fight.

Credit to Tszyu for being able to put what could have been a very nasty injury behind him and deciding to go ahead with the fight.