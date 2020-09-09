Tim Tszyu Could Get A Shot At Patrick Teixeira’s WBO Title Before The End Of The Year

Tim Tszyu may get the chance to become a world champion before the end of the year. This is the word via a news story from Fox Sports Australia. Tszyu, who looked sensational in handing countryman and former WBO welterweight champ Jeff Horn a one-sided hammering last month, has said many times he will make a name for himself and will not merely be known as “the son,” as in the son of the great Kostya Tszyu.

If the hugely impressive stoppage win over Horn didn’t do it for 25-year-old Tszyu, then perhaps a win over reigning WBO 154 pound champ Patrick Teixeira would do it. And the fight could happen in Australia before the end of 2020.

“All parties are very interested in making this fight happen – Teixeira’s promoters [Golden Boy] want to see him back in the ring defending his belt as soon as possible, and the WBO is obviously in the business of keeping their champions active, said Tsyzu’s promoter, Matt Rose.

“There are a few hurdles to get over, but it’s looking good, and it could happen very quickly.”

But is the 16-0(12) Tszyu, who became the WBO number-2 contender courtesy of his dismantling of Horn, ready for a world title fight? Teixeira of Brazil is a solid fighter who showed his toughness in beating Carlos Adames to take the belt in November of last year. 29-year-old Teixeira, a southpaw, is currently 31-1, and he has a considerable edge in pro experience over Tszyu.

Teixeira owes Argentine Brian Castano a mandatory title shot, yet Rose says a voluntary defense is being asked for (and with Castano stuck at home due to the coronavirus, Teixeira couldn’t be blamed for trying to get himself another fight, could he).

“Ultimately, we have asked the WBO to grant the champion a voluntary defense given that it looks increasingly unlikely he’ll be able to fight his mandatory before the end of the year,” Rose said.

A Teixeira-Tszyu fight would, of course, be a huge event in Australia, and Teixeira, as a visiting world champion, should be looking at a good payday. But again, is it too soon for Tsyzu, or is it not? It’s an interesting match-up, that’s for sure.