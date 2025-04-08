Shakur Stevenson Vs. William Zepeda Ordered By The WBC

As per a report from Mike Coppinger of The Ring, Shakur Stevenson has been ordered by the WBC to defend his lightweight title against No1 contender William Zepeda. The two sides now have 30 days in which to strike up a deal, with the fight to go to purse bids on May 6 if no deal is reached. This is a potentially great fight, a genuine clash of styles, and we fans sure want to see it.

Unbeaten champ and pound-for-pound operator Stevenson certainly wants the fight, as he made clear on social media. However, Stevenson now wants to negotiate with Oscar De La Hoya, not Turki Alalshikh, as Stevenson says the Saudi money-man went back on his initial money offer for the Zepeda fight.

“Turki promised me a number and now he going way back on that number that he promised me and sending his towel boys to send me the info….Mr. De La Hoya now let’s negotiate,” Stevenson wrote. “I’m still champion are aren’t pulling out of anything. If we can’t reach a deal then purses it is.”

Stevenson, 23-0(11) last boxed in Riyadh and it seemed he had a good working relationship with Alalshikh, but perhaps this is no longer the case. As for Zepeda, 33-0(27), he is one of the most exciting fighters out there right now, with his crazy punch output ensuring fans go home happy after his fights. Who wins this potentially thrilling boxer Vs. puncher showdown?

Zepeda is as we know coming off two close decision wins over veteran Tevin Farmer. Some fans might feel that, in light of how tough a time of things Farmer gave Zepeda, Stevenson, with his slick boxing and excellent defensive skills, will be all kinds of wrong for Zepeda.

Hopefully we will find out this summer when the two unbeaten fighters get it on. Is Stevenson the best 135 pounder in the world today? Maybe. A comprehensive win over Zepeda would perhaps solidify Stevenson’s position at the top of the pile in the opinion of the fans.