Ticket Sales Surge for Haney vs. Garcia; Sellout Anticipated

Devin Haney revealed that 10,000 tickets have already been sold for his April 20th fight against Ryan Garcia at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s too bad a larger venue wasn’t chosen for this fight because it’s one that would be ideal for a stadium with 50,000+ seats; placing it in an arena limits things dramatically.

Fans on social media are giving Ryan Garcia credit for the speedy ticket sales, considering he’s the star of the event and the one with 11 million Instagram followers. His fight last April against Gervonta Davis sold out quickly, and they pulled in over one million PPV buys.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya is predicting the event brings in 1.5 million PPV buys, which would be huge for their era. Haney’s last fight against Regis Prograis on December 9th was rumored to have done only 50K PPV buys on DAZN.

Ryan’s Call for Affordability

The venue holds 19,000, so it should be sold out soon for their light welterweight clash on DAZN PPV.

For bigger fights, they sell out rapidly; the price of the tickets may be slowing the process down. If they priced lower, the fight would likely be sold out already.

Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) had been pushing Golden Boy Promotions to have the tickets more affordable so that fans could see them. By pricing them high, it narrows down who can buy them. If the price of the tickets were dropped, they would sell out right away, making the promoters realize they made a mistake by choosing the Barclays Center.

WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), his dad, Bill, and Ryan are doing an excellent job of marketing their fight on April 20th. You don’t normally see two fighters putting in the hard work that Ryan and Devin are doing in promoting their clash next month, but it shows you how important it is to them for it to do well.