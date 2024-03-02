Ryan Garcia Fires Back at Critics and Doubters: “I’m Going to Beat His A”

Ryan Garcia is defiant as he heads toward his title fight against Devin Haney on April 20th next month. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) says he doesn’t care that he’s the underdog against WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) because he’s going to “beat his a**.”

It’s not a big deal to the 25-year-old Ryan that fans and the media are counting him out, as he knows what will happen when he gets inside the ring with Haney, whom he’s fought six times before in the amateurs.

Haney vs. Garcia will be shown live on DAZN PPV on April 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Initially, Ryan wanted his fight with Haney to take place in Las Vegas for tax purposes and to get more attention from fans, but he’s now changed his mind and relishes fighting in New York.

Defying the Odds

“It’s personal. No, because where I came from, I was already the underdog. So, I already defied those odds. It’s just a term people use,” said Ryan Garcia to TMZ Sports when asked if it bothers him that he’s the underdog for his fight against Devin Haney on April 20th.

Boxing fans are picking Haney, not because he’s a great puncher or seen as unbeatable, but because he’s got the better resume as a pro. Haney has beaten these notable fighters:

Regis Prograis

Vasily Lomachenko: *controversial

Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz

Jorge Linares

George Kambosos Jr. X 2

The only notable win on Ryan’s resume is Luke Campbell, who was a tough fight for him. Whether Ryan could beat Linares, Kambosos, Lomachenko, or Prograis is questionable. Many fans would likely pick against Ryan in all those fights, but his punching power would give him a real shot at defeating them.

Disregarding Haney’s Skills

“I don’t give a f*** about his boxing skills. I’m going to beat his a**,” said Ryan about his attitude toward Devin Haney’s reputation for having great technical ability. “Forget that dude. He’s going to get it on 4/20, that’s it.

“I’m coming in there with a vengeance. Not anymore; I love New York. I’m cutting out the narrative,” said Ryan when asked if he prefers his fight with Haney take place in Las Vegas. “He knows what’s going to happen on 4/20,” said Ryan.