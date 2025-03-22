Tiara Brown Silences Aussie Crowd, Snatches Nicolson’s Belt — Then Asks for Cupcakes

Skye Nicolson rocked up thinking she was about to stroll through a coronation. Home crowd, main event slot, shiny WBC strap up for grabs — perfect stage to go 13-0, yeah? Nah. Tiara Brown came to Sydney with a different script: rough her up, drag her inside, and take that belt back to the States. Which is exactly what she did.

Nicolson Starts Fast, Ends Second Best

Skye had the first couple rounds, no doubt. Light on her feet, quick hands, scoring clean. But Brown? She didn’t come to dance. She marched forward, grabbed centre ring, and forced Nicolson into a proper scrap. By round three, you could see it — Skye didn’t want to be in that sort of fight. Shame, because that’s the only one Tiara was offering.

So what happened next? Pressure. Clashes. Inside fighting. Brown made it messy, made it rough, and Skye bit on it. Stopped moving, stood and tried to match her. Big mistake. She played Brown’s game and paid for it.

The Cards? Bit Mad, But the Result Was Right

Split decision: 96-94 Brown, 96-94 Nicolson, and 97-93 Brown. That last one had Aussie fans fuming, but come on — it wasn’t daylight robbery. Brown did the cleaner work in more rounds, and Skye gave away the middle of the fight. Eddie Hearn even admitted it:

“Skye made the mistake of fighting Tiara’s fight tonight.”

No kidding. You fight like the shorter pressure fighter when you’re the slick mover? You’ve lost before the bell rings.

Brown’s Reaction? Ice Cream and Jesus

After she pulled the belt away from the Aussie golden girl, Tiara Brown didn’t scream, didn’t cry, didn’t call anyone out. She just said this:

“My composure and the pressure won me the fight… Now I want to go eat cupcakes and ice cream.”

Fair enough. You storm enemy territory, steal their belt, and humble the hometown hero? You deserve all the cupcakes you want.

She also gave the usual shout to God, coach, and Eddie Hearn, who’s probably already thinking about the rematch — in Vegas, not Sydney.

Nicolson: All That Hype for What?

Let’s be real. Skye’s been treated like boxing royalty in Australia. Talked up like she’s the next Katie Taylor. But under the lights, when someone finally stood in front of her and didn’t go away, she crumbled. That undefeated record? Gone. That aura? Smashed. Her coach better get her back on the jab and back on her bike, fast — or the next pressure fighter will do the same thing.