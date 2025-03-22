Boxing This Morning: Kambosos vs Wyllie – Live Results

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie event is live on DAZN this morning at 4 a.m. ET, which is at 7 p.m. Sydney time, AEDT, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Australia. The ringwalks for the Kambosos-Wyllie 12-round light welterweight main event ring walks are at approximately 7:05 a.m. ET, or 11:05 p.m. Sydney time.

Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) is trying to set himself up for a world title shot against IBF light welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins in June. Promoter Eddie Hearn has already spelled out what the former unified lightweight champion Kambosos is up against in today’s fight with Wyllie (16-1, 15 KOs). If George loses, it’s career over. There will be no title shot against Hitchins.

Complete card

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie

Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown

Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes

Imam Khataev vs. Durval Elias Palacio

Hemi Ahio vs. Aekkaphob Auraiwan

Teremoana Jnr vs. James Singh

Jayden Buan vs. Jordan Kasilieris

Kambosos is coming into today’s fight with a 1-3 record in his last four fights, and many believe that he’s really coming in at 0-4. His one win in the last two years was a questionable 12-round majority decision victory over Maxi Hughes in July 2023. It’s not that Kambosos is shot. His losses have come against fighters that were always levels above him in defeats against Devin Haney and Vasily Lomachenko.

The way that Kambosos was dominated by the British domestic-level fighter Hughes shows that even against lower-level fighters, he’s vulnerable. That means George could lose tonight against his replacement opponent Wyllie, who isn’t top tier, but neither is he.

Title Shot Impact

“This market. There are knowledgeable fight fans here [Australia]. When you get beat, people are, ‘Oh well, that’s the end,'” said Eddie Hearn to Ring Magazine about how the Aussies have abandoned George Kambosos Jr. due to his repeated losses in the last three years since 2022.