Boxing This Morning: Kambosos vs Wyllie – Live Results

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie event is live on DAZN this morning at 4 a.m. ET, which is at 7 p.m. Sydney time, AEDT, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Australia. The ringwalks for the Kambosos-Wyllie 12-round light welterweight main event ring walks are at approximately 7:05 a.m. ET, or 11:05 p.m. Sydney time.
Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) is trying to set himself up for a world title shot against IBF light welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins in June. Promoter Eddie Hearn has already spelled out what the former unified lightweight champion Kambosos is up against in today’s fight with Wyllie (16-1, 15 KOs). If George loses, it’s career over. There will be no title shot against Hitchins.
Complete card
George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie
Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown
Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes
Imam Khataev vs. Durval Elias Palacio
Hemi Ahio vs. Aekkaphob Auraiwan
Teremoana Jnr vs. James Singh
Jayden Buan vs. Jordan Kasilieris
Kambosos is coming into today’s fight with a 1-3 record in his last four fights, and many believe that he’s really coming in at 0-4. His one win in the last two years was a questionable 12-round majority decision victory over Maxi Hughes in July 2023. It’s not that Kambosos is shot. His losses have come against fighters that were always levels above him in defeats against Devin Haney and Vasily Lomachenko.
The way that Kambosos was dominated by the British domestic-level fighter Hughes shows that even against lower-level fighters, he’s vulnerable. That means George could lose tonight against his replacement opponent Wyllie, who isn’t top tier, but neither is he.
Title Shot Impact
“This market. There are knowledgeable fight fans here [Australia]. When you get beat, people are, ‘Oh well, that’s the end,'” said Eddie Hearn to Ring Magazine about how the Aussies have abandoned George Kambosos Jr. due to his repeated losses in the last three years since 2022.
“Some of the kind of mindset of people in Australia is, ‘Well, we’ve seen Kambosos lose three times.’ They don’t go, ‘We’ve seen him lose to Haney twice and Lomachenko.’ I think he hasn’t got the credit for Australian boxing. Now his back is against the wall because if he gets beat by Jake Wyllie, his career is over.
“If he wins, he can go on and fight Richardson Hithchins in New York. The difference in the two results is so massive that the pressure is on for him. He must win, and he must win in style,” said Hearn.