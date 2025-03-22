Kambosos Calls Out Hitchins After Struggling Past a Ticket Holder – You Couldn’t Make It Up!

George Kambosos Jr dragged himself through a bloody scrap with Jake Wyllie – a huy who was literally in the crowd with a ticket six days ago – and somehow decided now’s the right time to call out Richardson Hitchins.

Let that sink in. The ex-lightweight champion, bleeding all over the ring in front of a half-bored Sydney crowd, narrowly edged a points win over a national-level Aussie who’s still got his day job. Then he turns around and says Hitchins, an unbeaten slickster from Brooklyn, is next on his hit list.

Delusional Ambitions

Kambosos hadn’t fought in Sydney for over eight years, and he clearly expected a hero’s welcome. Instead, he got a dogfight with a bloke who didn’t even know he was fighting until he stopped drinking beers last weekend. Jake Wyllie gave him all sorts of problems, landed clean, pressed the action, and nearly turned the whole event into a laughingstock.

Kambosos, to his credit, did box well early. That’s where it ends.

By the fifth round, Wyllie found some rhythm and started rattling George’s chin. Then came the accidental clash of heads – Kambosos got cut, the fight got messy, and suddenly the supposed future title contender looked like he was praying for the bell.

Still, he won. The scorecards said so: 117-111, 117-111, 115-113. One of them was honest. The other two must’ve scored his ring walk.

The Call-Out

And then came the big moment: the mic in his hand, his heart still racing, his face half-sliced open, and George Kambosos said it out loud. He wants Richardson Hitchins. Loudly. Confidently. As if we’d all just watched a masterclass and not a survival act against someone pulled out of general admission.

Here’s what George had to say:

“Sh**-chins won’t fight nowhere near as hard as him [Jake Wyllie]. Hitchins, let’s go! I want to fight you toe-to-toe. I know Hitchins is a tip-tap kind of guy and he will try and hit and run. I’m a warrior.”

Tip-tap kind of guy? Hitchins has barely lost a round in his career. George struggled to win one against someone who nearly didn’t make weight because he wasn’t planning on fighting this week.

What part of this said, “Yeah, I’m ready for a world champion”? Hitchins might not stand still for George to swing haymakers, but that’s kind of the point – he’s too slick, too fast, and too smart to get hit by a bloke who struggled with an amateur standout.

Wyllie – The Real Winner?

Let’s be honest, the most composed fighter in the arena was the one who hadn’t even trained for a full week. Jake Wyllie walked in with no pressure, brought chaos, and left with a Matchroom contract.

Hearn was practically foaming over him:

“This man stepped up and honestly, he would have done it without a purse.”

Yeah, and George looked like he’d have handed over his purse too if that ninth round had gone on another 30 seconds.

Wyllie’s reward? A pro contract, a fanbase, and about 300 memes floating around showing him wobbling the former unified champ. Fair play to him – the bloke turned his life around in less than a week.

Eddie Hearn Spinning Hard

As always, Eddie tried to salvage the night by hyping up the wrong things:

“George Kambosos Jr has done so much for Australian boxing… If that cut heals up, we’ve got a date at the end of June… George Kambosos Jr to fight for the World Championship in America.”

You can tell Eddie’s thinking: get George in there with Hitchins while his name still holds some weight. But even he had to admit Hitchins is “one of the best at 140.”

So why feed him someone who couldn’t put away a replacement?

Let’s Break It Down

What Actually Happened:

Kambosos beat a short-notice opponent, barely.

He got cut, lost rounds, and looked vulnerable.

He called out an unbeaten, sharp IBF champion.

What He Thinks Happened:

He went to war.

He boxed “beautifully.”

He deserves another belt.

What Everyone Else Saw:

He nearly got upset in front of his own mates.

He looked slow.

He’s begging for a payday.

If Kambosos vs Hitchins does happen, it won’t be a toe-to-toe war. It’ll be a shutout. Hitchins won’t stand in front of him and trade like Jake Wyllie did. He’ll jab him to pieces and make him chase shadows.

And when that happens, what’s the plan then? Another post-fight mic grab to call out Teofimo again?

George, mate – take the win, take the stitches, maybe take a bit of a break. Don’t let a sloppy night against a late sub convince you you’re ready to run through the best at 140. Because calling out Hitchins after that performance isn’t brave.

It’s just delusional.