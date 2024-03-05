“This Fight Isn’t Happening” as Ryan Garcia Crumbles: Chris Algieri

Chris Algieri says the Devin Haney vs. Garcia fight isn’t happening due to Ryan’s mentally unraveling condition ahead of their April 20th fight on DAZN PPV.

Although the fight hasn’t been canceled yet, Algieri is certain it will soon because it can’t go on with Ryan in the condition that he is in.

Algieri feels that Ryan can’t take the pressure knowing that he’s facing a fighter who is going to whoop his backside on April 20th, and he’s not capable of beating this type of fighter.

DAZN hasn’t canceled the fight yet, but they will need to make a move soon if they want to bring in a replacement to save that date. If it’s going to be Arnold Barboza Jr. who replaces Ryan, that’s going to require more promotion because he’s not as well known, and they’ll need to get fans interested in that match.

Ryan Mentally Breaking

“We’ve got a kid that has never won a world title, and he probably never will. The way that he’s acting is absolutely insane. This fight isn’t happening, and the reason is, he’s breaking. The pressure of this fight is breaking [Ryan],” said boxing expert Chris Algieri to Probox TV about Ryan Garcia mentally crumbling ahead of his April 20th title fight against WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney.

Ryan didn’t start acting weird until the press conferences last week, and Algieri believes he’s scared of what’s in store for him against Haney. Devin says he smelled alcohol on Ryan’s breath during their LA press conference.

“This fight is not happening. Ryan wants nothing to do with it. He showed up at that press conference high as hell, drunk as hell,” said Algieri. “You could see it in his eyes. He didn’t want to be there. He didn’t want to stand in front of Devin Haney again.

Sympathy for Haney

“I feel bad for Devin Haney because he’s pushing this too hard. He was smart to call about Arnold Barboza, but this fight is not happening. Ryan does not want to be here. He’s using substances to escape from reality. The reality is, Devin Haney is going to whoop his a**.

“Barboza is probably tougher than Ryan at this point. Barboza is really good, and he’s also very big, He;s big and strong for the weight class. He’s coming in shape. That boy is going to bring it. It’s a swap out,” said Algieri about Barboza likely to be the one that replaces Ryan Garcia.