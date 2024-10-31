The Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch “Must Face Me,” Says Chantelle Cameron

Former unified 140-pound female champ Chantelle Cameron, the only woman to have defeated Katie Taylor, says the winner of the upcoming return fight between Taylor and Amanda Serrano “must face her.” Cameron, who is 1 and 1 with Taylor but believes she deserved the decision in both fights, felt she was fully in line for a third, deciding fight with Taylor, only for Katie to instead sign on for the rematch with Serrano.

Now, speaking with BBC Sport, Cameron stated how the winner of the November 15th fight will have to fight her as she is the WBC mandatory challenger.

“Whoever wins out of Serrano and Taylor, I will be in a position where they’ll need to fight me because I’m mandatory,” Cameron said. “When it comes to fighting for those world titles again, I am going to get them back because I will be improved and better. I was undisputed before, and with these improvements, I know I will be undisputed again.”

Cameron is next faces Patricia Berghult, this on Saturday night, in defense of the WBC interim belt she currently holds, and she knows a loss there would ruin her chances of facing the Taylor-Serrano winner. But Cameron, who pushed Taylor ever so hard two times in great action fights, is absolutely right when she says the November 15 winner must fight her. Cameron, 19-1, might just be good enough to beat both Taylor (again) and Serrano. If she gets the chance, that is.

Cameron is without doubt one of the best female fighters in the world today. Taylor, a great champion herself of course, owes Cameron that third, deciding fight. But who wins the rematch next month, Taylor or Serrano? Their first fight was a modern classic, and it was so close it could have gone either way.

Fans are expecting another great fight on November 15th, the rematch to take place on the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul card. The heavyweight “curiosity fight” is the headliner, but the women’s fight is the real fight of the night there.