Junto Nakatini Destroys Vincent Astrolabio – Boxing Results

Fight fans witnessed two impressive knockouts today in Tokyo, Japan. In the main event, defending WBC bantamweight champ Junto Nakatini iced his Filipino challenger Vincent Astrolabio in the very first round. A nasty, straight left hand to the midsection sent Astrolabio down for the count. In real pain, Astrolabio had no chance of getting back up and resuming battle. Time was 2:37 of round one, and Nakatini is now 28-0(21). Astrolabio is now 19-6(14).

It was easy work for Nakatini, and already, there is talk of a genuine modern-day Dream Fight between Nakatini and Naoya Inoue. One day, maybe.

Earlier on the latest big card in the country that is so flourishing in the sport of boxing right now, Californian Anthony Olascuaga scored a stunning, one-punch, third-round KO of his own over the favored Riku Kano.

Olascuaga dropped Kano with a left uppercut to the chin, and the co-challenger went down on his back, badly hurt and having no chance of beating the count. Time was 2:50 of the third, and Olascuaga, mow 7-1(5) becomes a world champion at the second attempt. Kano falls to 17-4-1(9).

There were two sizzling KOs today, one delivered by a pound-for-pound star in Nakatini. Really, for those of you who have not yet seen Nakatini fight, you must check him out ASAP!