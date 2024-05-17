The Official Weights Are In: Tyson Fury 262 Pounds, Oleksandr Usyk 233.5 Pounds

The official weights are in for the massive four-belt heavyweight championship. Tyson Fury tipped-in at a low 262 pounds, this the lowest the reigning WBC champ has come in at for quite some time. Fury looks to be in great physical shape. Usyk was the exact opposite in as far as he came in at a career-heaviest 233.5 pounds. However, Usyk too looked magnificent as he stood on the scale, muscled and ripped.

We have a potentially great fight to look forward to tomorrow night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this after so many if us felt we would never actually get to see these two share a ring.

The traditional face-off then came, and this time Fury not only looked Usyk in the eye, the two had to be separated. Fury, 34-0-1(24) shoved Usyk, 21-0(14) and both guys pointed fingers at one another and hurled inaudible insults at each other.

Fury was really fired up, as he made clear when speaking after the weigh-in.

“I’m gonna knock the little m****r F****r spark out,” Fury bellowed. “I’m coming for his heart, f**k his belts. I’m coming for his f*****g heart. He’s getting it tomorrow. Spark out! F**k him, f*** all his team, too. F**k the lot of them, they can all get it if they want it. S**t h****s.”

Quite the foul rant from Fury, a man who is no stranger to using X-rated language. None of it appeared to visibly both Uysk, however, who remained composed and calm.

“Don’t be afraid, I will not leave you alone tomorrow, Usyk later said he had told Fury as they briefly got into the scuffle. If I [was] nervous, I would not win. See you tomorrow!”

So, was Fury’s especially nasty verbal outburst a sing that he is feeling the pressure? Who knows. But everyone has had so much to say about this fight, about who is the better fighter, the cleverer fighter, the man with more to win and lose. All the talking, and all the speculating, stops tomorrow night.

Prediction: Usyk wins a great fight via close decision, with him scoring a flash knockdown along the way.

All weights:

Jai Opetaia 198.1 – Mairis Briedis 199.1

Joe Cordina 130 – Anthony Cacace 129.8

Agit Kabayel 238.5 – Frank Sanchez 238.5

Sergey Kovalev 194.2 – Robin Safar 194.1

Moses Itauma 239.1 – Ilja Mezencev 232.1

Mark Chamberlain 132 – Joshua Wahab 132.1

Daniel Lapin 174.7 – Octavio Pudivitr 173.7

Isaac Lowe 125.5 – Hasibullah Ahmadi 127.7