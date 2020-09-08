The Best Rising Star Today – Teofimo Lopez? Gervonta Davis? Shakur Stevenson? Devin Haney?

Right now, Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez is the face of boxing, the biggest name on the planet. But who is coming up to one day be in a position to take over? There are some sensational young and talented fighters currently staking their claim as the next big thing, the next face of boxing. We have, in no particular order: Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, and Gervonta Davis.

Each man is unbeaten, each fighter had a stellar amateur career and all four potential superstars have that special look about them. But who, right now, is your money on in terms of who of The New Fab Four rises to the top of the uppermost?

Devin Haney:

Age: 21. Amateur accomplishments – 138-8 record, youngest ever Youth World Champion. Pro record: 24-0(15) Titles won – WBC lightweight title.

Chances of becoming a superstar: (out of 10) – 8.

Shakur Stevenson:

Age: 23. Amateur accomplishments – 57-5 record, 2016 Olympic silver medallist. Pro record: 14-0(8). Titles won – WBO featherweight title.

Chances of becoming a superstar: 9.

Teofimo Lopez:

Age: 23. Amateur accomplishments – 150-20 record, 2016 Olympian, National Golden Gloves winner. Pro record: 15-0(12). Titles won – IBF lightweight title.

Chances of becoming a superstar: 8.

Gervonta Davis:

Age: 25. Amateur accomplishments – 206-15 record, 2012 Golden Gloves champion, three-time Silver Gloves champion. Pro record: 23-0(22). Titles won – IBF super-featherweight title, WBA super-featherweight title, WBA lightweight title.

Chances of becoming a superstar: 7.

It’s clear to see there is much special talent to get excited about. Who knows, maybe all four of the gifted boxers listed above will become genuine stars of the sport. As good as they have all looked so far, it’s tough to see either man being derailed any time soon. Lopez, however, has the toughest immediate taks of the four men, with his big 135-pound unification showdown with the amazing Vasiliy Lomachenko in October. If Lopez can win that one, he will take one huge leap ahead of his rivals as far as the subject of this article in concerned.