Thammanoon Niyomtrong (AKA Knockout CP Freshmart) defeats Alex Winwood – Boxing Results

Earlier today in Perth, Australia, WBA strawweight champ Thammanoon Niyomtrong (who also fights under the name Knockout CP Freshmart) retained his belt for an impressive twelfth time as he scored a 12-round majority decision win over local fighter Alex Winwood. It was a good, at times close fight, with it turning out that the 33 year old champion really did need the two knockdowns he scored. Niyomtrong of Thailand dropped Winwood – who was challenging for a world title after just four pro starts, all wins – in rounds seven and nine.

The scores read 114-112, 114-112 for Niyomtrong, with the third judge having it all even at 113-113. Most fans and observers felt Niyomtrong won by a far bigger margin. Niyomtrong is now 25-0(9), while 27-year-old Winwood falls to 4-1(2).

It was a slow start from Niyomtrong, but the older, far more experienced man got stronger and stronger as the fight went on. Winwood, faster and quicker, arguably swept the opening four rounds, but the champion then came on. Niyomtrong scored a heavy knockdown in the seventh, and his dangerous left hook was doing the damage. Winwood did well to get back up and he then did well to make it out of the round. In the ninth, a Niyomtrong right hand scored the fight’s second knockdown, and from here on in, it was all Niyomtrong, which made the ultra-close scores that much more puzzling.

Niyomtrong is the longest-reigning male world champion, having held the WBA title since back in 2016. A quite superb little giant, Niyomtrong has given us some special action in his time (see his wilder than wild slugfest with Robert Paradero from December of 2021), and he has now shown he he unafraid to fight away from home, today’s fight being just his second outside of Thailand. However, after almost being robbed of his belt due to those inaccurately close scores, the 33-year-old may opt to go back to fighting at home.

Winwood can come again, of course. It was quite an audacious move, challenging for a world title after just four pro bouts.