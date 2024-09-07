Daniel Dubois Aims To Get Usyk Rematch Chance With Win Over Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk Vs. Daniel Dubois II? Is there any fan interest? Might there be if “Dynamite” Dubois lives up to his nickname and defeats Anthony Joshua in their fast-approaching September 21st clash? 27 year old Dubois, speaking with TNT Sports (who will, along with Sky Sports and DAZN, show the fight live in the UK) said he needs to “right that wrong.”

Dubois was referring to ‘that’ body shot knockdown, the one Dubois inflicted on Usyk in the fight that took place in Poland a little over a year ago. The punch was ruled a low blow, but to this day, plenty of people believe the shot was legit, with Usyk “milking it,” as he was given time to recover. Usyk, of course, came back to halt Dubois in the ninth round. But Dubois says he wants a second go at Usyk, and he believes a win over Joshua might get him it.

“There is definitely unifinished business with me and Usyk, and that’s part of my rise,” Dubois said. “I need to go in there and right that wrong. I was in a dark place before, and I’m coming into the light, so I need to get that back.”

Usyk recently said that he is only interested in return fights with Tyson Fury (the rematch set, of course, for September 21 in Saudi Arabia) and, if he defeats Dubois, Joshua in what would be a third fight between the two. So, a return meeting with Dubois doesn’t seem to hold any real appeal for Usyk. And, of course, Dubois has a heck of a job to do in order to topple AJ. Some fans and experts feel Dubois, who is both young and hungry, can do it later this month. Others feel Joshua’s greater edge in experience will see him to victory at Wembley.

Oleksandr Usyk will likely be watching on September 21, but he seems to have eyes on facing only Joshua in a return meeting, not Dubois.

Nevertheless, Dubois feels he will be one of the top men in the division if he wins over AJ. In fact, Dubois thinks a win over Joshua puts him at “the top of the tree.”

“It puts me at the top of the tree now. It does make me the king, for sure,” he said.

Only a revenge win over Usyk would put Dubois at the absolute top of the heavyweight division, but will “DDD” ever get a second go at the unbeaten Ukrainian?