Tevin Farmer Says William Zepeda “Won’t Make It To Shakur” Fight

Tevin Farmer insists that William Zepeda won’t make it to the Shakur Stevenson fight in February. He intends to defeat the #1 rated lightweight contender Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) in their fight on November 16th at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The former IBF super featherweight champion Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) has been picked out by Golden Boy Promotions as the opponent for Zepeda to help him prepare for his title shot against WBC lightweight champion Shakur.

Farmer has a somewhat similar style to Shakur but is not as mobile, young, and defensive-minded. This is a fight that will show whether Zepeda is ready to go to the next level against Shakur or not.

If he struggles against Farmer, it would be an indication that he’s not going to do well against the unbeaten Shakur, who is hard to hit and moves a lot.

Farmer is coming off a narrow 10-round unanimous decision loss to Raymond Muratalla on July 13th in Las Vegas. That was supposed to be an easy win for Muratalla, but Farmer showed that he still has a lot left in the tank at 34.

“I’m a veteran, and on November 16th, I’ve got to go out there and beat the boy that everyone is afraid of, and that’s William Zepeda,” said Tevin Farmer about his clash against the unbeaten #1 ranked William Zepeda. “I’m going to be in the best shape of my life.

“For a fact, I know this is going to be a fight because they say me, and Shakur have similar styles. I’m the guy that they want to see how good he do to know if he’s going to be ready for Shakur. I can promise you he won’t make it to Shakur.”

Farmer is somewhat similar to Shakur, but he’s definitely slower and has more pop in his punches. He’s not going to go out of his way to avoid exchanges with Zeped in the same way that Shakur would.

“On November 16th, live on DAZN, your favorite fighter is back in action. I feel like this is a do-or-die for me. The last fight was do-or-die for me, but it didn’t go my way, unfortunately. But I feel like this time, it’s do-or-die for real. We’re going to die if we have to. We’re coming to put on a show. So tune in on November 16th in Saudi Arabia. See you soon,” said Farmer.

Zepeda is a lot tougher fight than Muratalla, and Farmer might not make it past the sixth round in this fight because he’s dealing with a guy that throws a lot of punches and i an excellent body puncher.