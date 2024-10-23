Mike Tyson Releases Short Video Of Him Sparring, Working The Bag – And People Are Concerned

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson has uploaded a short video on social media. The video—a clip, really—shows the 58-year-old blazing away at a heavy bag, with a little bit of footage showing the former heavyweight champ sparring. The speed is still there, at least in Tyson’s hands. However, as fans have pointed out, there are many obvious jump cuts instead of continuous footage of Tyson working out ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

The question has been asked again: how long can Tyson maintain his fast attacks before gassing out? Is Tyson good for around 30 seconds and no longer, and is this why we see so little continuous video of him punching? Maybe. Certainly, fans are a little concerned after seeing the new footage because Tyson is wearing a large support around his right knee, which visibly affects his movement.

Tyson, though, is in confident mood, with him adding the following words to the video clip:

“Oh, I can’t wait for November 15th. I’m charging right through you,” Tyson wrote, his warning for Jake Paul reminding some fans of the prime “Iron Mike.”

But again, how long can Tyson work without gassing out and having nothing left? Tyson could only need to land two or three hard and fast punches, and Paul will fall. But if Paul survives the expected early attack and is still standing, what happens when Tyson tires and fades?

Fans seem pretty much split down the middle, with some feeling the 58-year-old all-time great will be able to blast Paul out of there, this within a minute or so. Other fans think Paul will box and move and let Tyson tire himself before going on the front foot. Who knows for sure what will happen on Friday, November 15th? It’s the big curiosity element that is selling this fight.

It will be interesting to see how many viewers this fight pulls in on Netflix.