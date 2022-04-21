Terence Crawford showing new training regimen for Errol Spence fight

Terence Crawford is already hard at work showing off his new SNAC training regimen for his next fight which could be against Errol Spence Jr.

Mikey Garcia used the SNAC training, and it didn’t help him against Spence.

The WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) looks like he’s forcing on his game, knowing that he’s going to need to battle IBF/WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) in the trenches.

Spence’s brutal tenth-round stoppage of WBA champion Yordenis Ugas was a statement fight, letting Crawford know what kind of fight he can expect when or if the two fight in September or October.

After what Spence did to Ugas, NEEDS to do something new for his training because he’s not going to last long against that kind of punch output. Spence was carpet bombing Ugas with shots and wore him down.

Crawford is as old as Ugas, and not nearly as capable of enduring punishment as he. Spence is able to connect with the kind of shots that he landed on Ugas, Crawford might not see the fourth round.

Spence broke Ugas’ right eye socket in the seventh round and battered him with body shots unceasingly until the fight was halted by the ringside doctor in the tenth round last Saturday night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Crawford has knocked out his last nine opponents dating back to 2016, but with that said, none of them have been anywhere near as talented, powerful, or as tough as Spence.

Since moving up to 147 in 2018, Crawford has fought only one good welterweight and that was Shawn Porter, who clearly wasn’t the same fighter that Spence had fought in 2019.

“Unbelievable performance. I think him and Crawford had great performances had great performances last time out,” said Tim Bradley to Boxing Social in reacting to IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr’s tenth-round knockout win over WBA champion Yordenis Ugas last Saturday night.

The 34-year-old Crawford is likely going to try and employ movement against Spence in hopes of limiting his punch output. As good as Crawford is, he doesn’t possess a high punch output, and it’s too late in the game at this point for him to try and increase it.

“I think the [Crawford vs. Spence] fight is more now ready than ever,” said Bradley. “It’s brewed enough, it’s time for them to get it on. A tremendous fight if they do get it on. It would be a classic.

“Both of these guys have a tremendous will and skill. It’s going to be a fantastic fight for the fans. I can call it and I won’t shy away from what I’ve always thought. I think Crawford is special, but I think Spence is special as well.

“I just think Crawford has too much in his arsenal, man. He can do it all. I’d say, Crawford,” said Bradley in picking Crawford to defeat Spence in the undisputed welterweight match.

Bradley has been picking Crawford to beat Spence for a long time, so it’s not a shock that he’s still choosing him to win.