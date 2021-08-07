Terence Crawford Says His Goal Is Not To Retire Undefeated, But To “Fight The Best Fights Out There”

A guest on The Bart&Hahn Show, WBO welterweight champ and pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford spoke about his goals, what he wants to accomplish before he’s done and what will cement his legacy.

Currently unbeaten at 37-0(28), Crawford, who says he is waiting on the finalization of his fight with Shawn Porter (which could still go to purse bids, we must wait and see), said retiring unbeaten is not his main goal – fighting the best possible fights that are out there is.

Crawford said that while it would be great to never lose a single fight, this is not his goal.

“I never look at my career like I want to finish undefeated. I’m sure every fighter would like to retire undefeated and never lose, but you know, losing comes with the sport – but I never think about losing,” Crawford said.

“I never think, ‘Oh, I’m gonna lose this fight,’ or whatnot. It would be great to finish undefeated, but is that my goal? No, my goal is to fight the best fights that are out there to fight and to cement my legacy on being one of the greatest fighters to ever put on a pair of gloves. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

If Crawford beats Porter (no sure thing at all) and then fights a few more fights and then retires, will he have achieved his goal? Not likely. Crawford needs the massive fights, the defining fights. Errol Spence (assuming he beats Manny Pacquiao later this month, also no sure thing) is the obvious rival Crawford needs to beat for his legacy, while wins over the likes of Josh Taylor (a fight Bob Arum wants to make) and maybe one or two other guys is what Crawford should be aiming for, right?

Crawford was asked about the Spence fight and if there is any genuine bad blood between he and “The Truth?”

“No, there’s never no bad blood,” Crawford said. “Like I’ve always stated, I support Errol Spence. I’ve been watching him ever since he was in the Olympics and was an amateur. I don’t have any bad blood, it’s just I don’t like a lot of things he does and says, but I know in my heart that I can beat him.”

It’s been said so many times that this fight simply has to happen. But Crawford, and Spence, seem chilled enough, with both having a ‘whether it does or it doesn’t come off, I’m cool’ mindset. This isn’t the attitude we fight fans want to see from either fighter. Don’t Crawford and Spence want to prove to the world who is the superior fighter as much as we want to see them fight? This is how it should be, but for whatever reason or reasons, it’s not what we’re getting.

Can Crawford, who will turn 34 next month, go down as the best fighter of his era without a win over Spence? What will go down as Crawford’s defining fight if he doesn’t defeat Spence? It could be that the Porter fight gets such recognition. Has there ever been as talented, as gifted, as brilliant a boxer as Terence Crawford with such a comparatively thin resume?