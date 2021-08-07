Kid Galahad defeats Jazza Dickens to win IBF 126-lb title – Boxing Results

Kid Galahad (28-1, 17 KOs) was like a human buzzsaw in throwing 1000 punches to stop the game but limited James ‘Jazza’ Dickens (30-4, 11 KOs) at the end of the 11th round on Saturday night to win the vacant IBF World featherweight title at the Matchroom Headquarters in Brentwood, Essex, England.

Jazza, 30, gave it his best shot, but he couldn’t keep up with the tremendous work rate of Galahad, who was throwing close to 100 punches per round.

Granted, they weren’t the hardest shots, but the sheer number of punches from Galahad was too much for Jazza to withstand.

In the 11th round, Galahad had literally beaten the fight out of Jazza, and it was obvious the contest needed to be stopped. When the round ended, Jazza’s corner stopped the fight.

If Jazza had the punching power to potentially score a knockout of Galahad, the contest would have been allowed to continue, but he didn’t have the weapons to pull out a victory.

After the fight ended, Galahad said he wanted to take on the other champions. However, his promoter Eddie Hearn quickly nixed that idea, saying he wants to have Galahad make a defense of his IBF title before matching him in unification fights.

Hearn didn’t say who he wants Galahad to defend his IBF title against, but it’ll likely be the winner of the Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington fight or Ryan Walsh.

Undercard results:

Unbeaten heavyweight Fabio Wardley (12-0, 11 KOs) massacred Nick Webb (17-3, 13 KOs) in stopping him in the first round of a defense of his English title. Wardley dropped Webb to get a stoppage. The bout was officially halted at 2:30 of the round.

Heavyweight Alen Babic (8-0, 8 KOs) kept his perfect record intact with a fifth-round knockout win over Mark Bennett (7-2, 1 KOs). After the fight, Babic proposed to his girlfriend and she accepted.

Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Johnny Fisher (3-0, 3 KOs) knocked Danny Whitaker (4-4, 0 KOs) down three times to get a second round knockout in a scheduled four-round fight.

Female bantamweight prospect Ebanie Bridges (6-1, 3 KOs) beat Beck Connolly (3-10) by a third round knockout. Connolly was dropped in the third round. The match was then halted shortly after that. The time of the stoppage was at 1:22.