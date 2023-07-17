Terence Crawford: “Me And Errol Spence Have Never Sparred”

The saying goes like this: ‘what happens in sparring stays in sparring.’ But someone forgot to tell former champ “Sugar” Shane Mosley. However, the spar Mosley spoke about might not have even happened. As fans may recall, Mosley recently caused something of a stir when he said told Showbizz how he “heard” that Terence Crawford and Errol Spence sparred one time and that when they did, Spence did “damage” to Crawford.

We have of course heard lots of tales such as this one over the years, and it can prove interesting, at least a little. But Crawford – who will of course get it on with Spence, in the year’s biggest fight, with all four 147 pound titles on the line on July 29 – has denied that he and Spence ever sparred. Ever.

“He said he was there? I love Shane, but everybody who knows me and Errol knows that we have never sparred,” Crawford said whilst being interview in The Porter Way.

Mosley seems to have got things mixed up here, but it all adds spice to the big fight. To be fair to Mosley, he didn’t exactly say he was there, he said he “heard” about the spar. But it seems the former champ was misinformed. Crawford smiled when he was told about what Mosley said.

Anyway, we are now less than two weeks away from the big fight,, the welterweight unification showdown some gave compared to the epic Sugar Ray Leonard-Thomas Hearns battle from 1981. It seems the “Four Kings” do crop up when media people speak with Spence and Crawford, the temptation to compare the July 29 fight with the classics those four giants – Leonard, Hearns, Duran and Hagler gave the world. Recently, when asked which of the “Four Kings” fights his fight with Spence might most resemble in terms of tactics and end result, Crawford thought deeply before saying “maybe Leonard-Hagler.”

Hopefully, we don’t get a controversial, hugely debatable decision that sends fight fans crazy the way the 1987 super-fight and its split decision did. We need a clear winner on July 29, whoever comes out on top.

Experts are flipping and switching sides all the time here, with one prediction made and then another. It’s that kind of fight, one that is so hard to pick. Who are YOU picking?