Crawford on Errol Spence: “I’m going to beat one of the best fighters in the world”

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is already putting his fight with IBF, WBA & WBC champ Errol Spence Jr in the win column for their undisputed championship clash on July 29th.

Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) feels certain that he’s got more than enough ability to get the job done against Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) after having studied his fights for many years, waiting for this bout to happen finally.

Spence-Crawford will be shown on Showtime PPV for $84.99 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The loser of the contest has the option of exercising the rematch clause in the contract to force a second fight, no matter how one-sided their July 29th bout is.

Spence believes that he’s going to give Crawford such a bad beat down that he won’t dare take the rematch because his spirit & will to compete will be gone. With the beating that Spence put on his last three opponents, he could be right.

Yordenis Ugas hasn’t fought since being thrashed by Spence last year, and Danny Garcia & Shawn Porter were a shell of their former selves after fighting Errol.

“This is the fight that everybody has been yearning for years. It’s one of the biggest fights in the past decade that I can think of,” said Terence Crawford to All Access: Spence vs. Crawford, Episode 2.

“So yeah, it’s pretty big. Since I was a little kid, my dad always told me you don’t have no friends in the ring, and you don’t play boxing. So when I go in the ring, it’s simple. I’m going to win.”

We’ll see if what Crawford has done against lesser opposition his entire career will translate over against Spence because it’s difficult to know how well he’ll do given his opposition.

“This is the biggest fight of my career today to date, and you’re not about to be like, ‘Oh, man, I beat you,” said Crawford. “No. I’m going to be like, ‘I beat you’ because that’s how competitive I am.

“It’s not fun to me, losing. That’s what makes the game fun, winning. I’m prepared to do whatever I have to do on July 29th to make sure that I bring all those titles back to Nebraska.

“This is a fight that I’ve wanted for a long time. This is a fight that a lot of people have been saying that I’ve been running from, scared of. We’re here now, and I’m going to show the world that I’m the best fighter in the world,” said Crawford.

It’s questionable whether Crawford will stand in the pocket & fight Spence the way that Ugas, Porter & Garcia did. He’s got to know from watching those fights that Spence is too powerful to take that risk.

“It’s something that certain fighters got, and other fighters don’t got, and it shows in the ring,” said Spence.

Errol has a ruggedness about him that is missing from Crawford, and he’s arguably more courageous because he’s willing to stay in the pocket.

“He’s accomplished a lot, and I’ve accomplished a lot. What better way to have two prime, undefeated fighters fighting for supremacy of the welterweight division,” said Crawford.

“I have all the ability, and I’m going to beat one of the best fighters in the world. That will settle the deal of who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world once I beat Terence Crawford,” said Spence.