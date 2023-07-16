Freddie Roach Picking Crawford Over Spence: “Spence Has Had A Rough Life Over The Past Year Or So”

Could Errol Spence’s out-of-the-ring experiences play a factor, maybe a big one, in the July 29 showdown Spence will have with rival welterweight champ Terence Crawford? Famed trainer of champions Freddie Roach feels this could be so.

Everyone has an opinion on who will win the four-belt unification clash that will take place in Las Vegas in a little under two weeks’ time, Roach included.

And Freddie, who, of course, has as much big-fight experience as anyone in the boxing world today, has made his on for who wins.

“I have Crawford,” Roach said when speaking with Fight Hype. “He goes out there with his game plan; he might turn southpaw in the first or second round. But he carries through. I like him a lot, I think he’s one of the best fighters in the world today. I think he’s more thoughtful; he sets up the counterpunch really well. His opponent is obviously there and aggressive, but Spence has had a rough life over the past year or so.”

Spence, 28-0(22) has indeed been through some ordeals outside of the ring. There was, of course, that horrible (it could have been much worse) car smash Spence was lucky to have walked away from in October of 2019. While Spence underwent retinal surgery in August of 2021 (this scuppered Spence’s fight with Manny Pacquiao).

Spence was also involved in a second, far less publicized car accident three months after the October 2019 smash, and Spence was candid enough to reveal how he had been suffering from PTSD at this time. In addition, is Spence tight at the weight, and is the making of 147 pounds now a real ordeal for the Texan?

Add it all up, and maybe, maybe, Spence’s out-of-the-ring troubles will play a part in the outcome of the Crawford fight. Is Crawford, 39-0(30) and the older man by two years as he is, fresher and less worn than Spence? Again, maybe?

Still, come fight night, both men will be in the best shape they can possibly get themselves in, and both champions will give it their all in search of victory.

But Roach is a person well worth listening to when giving a pre-fight pick. And has anyone else other than Freddie spoken about how Spence’s out-of-the-ring troubles might prove to be a factor in the big fight?