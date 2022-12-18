Terence Crawford isn’t fighting Jermell Charlo says Errol Spence

Errol Spence Jr says Terence Crawford can forget all about fighting Jermell Charlo because it’s NOT happening. Spence says that if the Nebraska native isn’t fighting him, he can “guarantee” the fight against Charlo isn’t going to happen.

Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) mentioned recently that he’ll go up to 154 to challenge Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) for his undisputed championship if he can’t get the Spence fight in 2023.

If Crawford does choose to move up to 154 next year, he’s going to need to get in line and wait until Jermell is done with his mandatory defenses and whatever other fights he wants to get out of the way.

It could take Crawford a couple of years before he gets a shot at Charlo, and even then, it’s not guaranteed because the aging Bud could get beaten while he’s waiting for his chance.

Spence is still interested in fighting Crawford next year, but not in his next fight in the first half of 2023. Errol will circle back and attempt to negotiate a fight with Crawford after he fights in April, May, or June.

“He ain’t fighting no Jermell,” said Errol Spence Jr to ESNEWS about Terence Crawford not fighting undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo.

“If I can’t fight him, he ain’t fighting Jermell. If I can’t fight him [Crawford], he’s out of the loop. It don’t matter what he did. It ain’t happening,” said Spence when told Crawford called put Jermell for a fight.

“It’s clickbait. He can talk all he wants; I guarantee it’s not going to happen,” said Spence.

It would have been better for Crawford to have stuck it out with Spence because he may have spoiled his chances of not only fighting him but also Jermell as well.

“If it was on regular TV, I’d have watched it,” said Spence about Crawford’s last fight against #6 WBO David Avanesyan on December 10th on BLK Prime pay-per-view.

“Pound-for-pound is cool,” said Spence about him being on the pound-for-pound list. “Canelo is pound-for-pound. It’s all about getting that money. He pound-for-pound,” said Spence when told that Canelo Alvarez made around $200 million last year.

“I like to watch Canelo. Pound-for-pound is cool. Hall of Fame is great, but you want to get your money first. 99% of those boxers in the Hall of Fame are probably broke, die broke.

“It’s poor money management. They made a lot of money,” said Spence.