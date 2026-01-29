Teofimo Lopez believes his upcoming fight with Shakur Stevenson carries unequal risk, arguing that the consequences of a loss do not fall the same way for both fighters.
Ahead of Saturday’s junior welterweight title fight at Madison Square Garden, Lopez said Stevenson enters the matchup with protection that he does not have. Stevenson holds the WBC lightweight title and would remain a world champion even in defeat. Lopez said that reality changes how the fight should be viewed.
“He doesn’t lose anything,” Lopez said when discussing Stevenson’s position. “If he loses to me, he still has his safety net. He’s still a world champion. For Teofimo, it’s different. My career is at stake.”
Lopez, who holds The Ring and WBO titles at 140 pounds, framed the bout less as a showdown between equals and more as a test of exposure. In his view, Stevenson has flexibility after the fight regardless of the outcome, while Lopez faces sharper judgement if he falls short.
The comments reflect how Lopez sees his standing at this stage of his career. Despite holding major titles, he remains defined in part by a prior upset loss, something that continues to shape how his performances are received. A second high profile defeat would be harder to absorb than it would be for Stevenson, who has yet to lose as a professional.
Oddsmakers have installed Stevenson as a clear favorite, further reinforcing the idea that expectations sit heavier on Lopez. He enters the fight as the underdog, needing not just a competitive showing but a win to quiet doubts about his long term position among the sport’s elite.
Lopez said he accepts that reality rather than pushing back against it. “It is what it is,” he said, describing the matchup as a different kind of challenge than Stevenson faces.
Saturday’s result will decide which version of that argument holds up inside the ring.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Devin Haney Set to Work Lopez – Stevenson Broadcast
- Shakur Stevenson Rejects Teofimo Lopez’s Quit Prediction
- Malik Scott: “Teofimo Still Has a Lot to Prove vs Shakur”
- Oscar De La Hoya labels Zuffa Boxing “the XFL of boxing”
- Murtazaliev Brings IBF Title Into Hostile Newcastle Setting
- The Shirt Gave It Away: Ryan Garcia Arrived With a Script
Last Updated on 01/29/2026