“He doesn’t lose anything,” Lopez said when discussing Stevenson’s position. “If he loses to me, he still has his safety net. He’s still a world champion. For Teofimo, it’s different. My career is at stake.”

Lopez, who holds The Ring and WBO titles at 140 pounds, framed the bout less as a showdown between equals and more as a test of exposure. In his view, Stevenson has flexibility after the fight regardless of the outcome, while Lopez faces sharper judgement if he falls short.

The comments reflect how Lopez sees his standing at this stage of his career. Despite holding major titles, he remains defined in part by a prior upset loss, something that continues to shape how his performances are received. A second high profile defeat would be harder to absorb than it would be for Stevenson, who has yet to lose as a professional.

Oddsmakers have installed Stevenson as a clear favorite, further reinforcing the idea that expectations sit heavier on Lopez. He enters the fight as the underdog, needing not just a competitive showing but a win to quiet doubts about his long term position among the sport’s elite.

Lopez said he accepts that reality rather than pushing back against it. “It is what it is,” he said, describing the matchup as a different kind of challenge than Stevenson faces.

Saturday’s result will decide which version of that argument holds up inside the ring.