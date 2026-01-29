Stevenson could be heard threatening to strike Lopez as security moved between them. Lopez remained in place throughout the exchange and appeared to enjoy the reaction, smiling as the situation unfolded.

The escalation followed rising tension in the closing minutes of the press conference. Moments earlier, Stevenson handed Lopez a bottle of alcohol at the podium, making clear it was intended for Lopez’s father. The gesture drew a visible response from Lopez and shifted the tone before the verbal exchange intensified.

As security held the fighters apart, Stevenson continued shouting toward Lopez while handlers widened the distance between them. Lopez responded verbally but did not move forward. Members of both teams stepped closer to their fighters as staff reinforced the separation.

Video of the incident circulated following the January 29 press conference. Clips were reposted by multiple media outlets and boxing platforms as part of routine coverage of the event and its final moments.

Security remained positioned between the fighters for the remainder of the press conference. No further physical movement occurred after the initial separation, and the fighters did not come together again before leaving the stage.

The incident occurred during the last scheduled segment of the press conference and took place near the conclusion of the promotional event.

Stevenson and Lopez are scheduled to fight Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The press conference concluded shortly after the confrontation, with both fighters escorted away separately.

