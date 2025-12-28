Aleem became the IBF mandatory last month with a tenth-round stoppage of Mikito Nakano on November 24 in Tokyo. The result altered Leo’s schedule, which had been tracking toward a voluntary defence against Lerato Dlamini in February.

At 35, Aleem is not viewed as a power puncher, but he is known for hand speed and volume. His only professional loss came in June 2023, when he dropped a split decision to Sam Goodman in Australia. He has since won three straight fights.

Leo’s situation is now straightforward. With Aleem in position as the mandatory challenger, the voluntary option is no longer available unless the mandatory is resolved first. The matchup has not been formally scheduled, and no venue has been disclosed.

For now, the title picture at featherweight remains on hold while details are finalised.