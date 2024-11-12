Teofimo Lopez Vs. Devin Haney In 2025?

Despite being badly beaten up by Ryan Garcia in his most recent fight, this back in April, Devin Haney remains a big, marketable name in the sport. Also, as a result of Garcia’s flunked drugs test, the April fight, though pretty much a beatdown for “The Dream,” a nightmare if you will, is not logged in as a loss, instead it’s in the books as a NC.

Now, Haney is plotting his ring return. The revenge fight with Garcia, or the repeat fight, call it what you will, may happen one day, but as of right now sources have told Forbes that Haney and Teofimo Lopez are negotiating a fight for some time next year.

“According to sources I spoke to with direct knowledge, Haney is negotiating to face Teofimo Lopez in his return bout,” the Forbes article reads. “The source didn’t share dates or money, but Haney and Lopez would headline a massive card in 2025 if the fight is agreed to. The card would be broadcast on ESPN and promoted by Top Rank.”

And this one would for sure be an interesting fight. 27 year old Lopez, 21-1(13) and the reigning WBO champ at 140 pounds, is coming off a decision win over the somewhat little-known Steve Claggett, and “The Takeover” needs a big fight. Is Haney a big fight for Teo at this stage? The two men both hold a win over Vasiliy Lomachenko, and both men are unbeaten at 140 pounds, with Lopez’ sole loss, to George Kambosos, coming down at 135 pounds.

Haney, 31-0-1 no contest (15) has not won a fight since December of 2013, when he looked impressive in scoring a lopsided decision win over Regis Prograis. The big question, one of them at least, is how much did that multi-knockdown, heavy punishment loss to Garcia (an over the weight Garcia) take out of Haney? Can 25 year old Haney come back and get back to where he once was? What’s in this fight for Lopez aside, perhaps, from a good payday? If Teo hammers Haney, the critics will say it doesn’t mean too much as Haney was ruined by Garcia.

As for who else could feature on this “massive card,” and where it will be held, we can only wait and see.

Right now, off the top of one’s head, Lopez has to be looked at as the big favourite to defeat Haney/ Agree or disagree?