Is Farmer Fooling Himself? Zepeda’s Punch Output No Problem

Tevin Farmer isn’t concerned about the 100+ punches per round that lightweight contender William Zepeda will be throwing this Saturday, November 16th, in their 10-round fight on Latino Night at The Venue in Riyadh.

Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) says he beat a fighter who threw a similar amount, Jono Carroll, and he didn’t have problems beating him many years ago. Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) is a much different animal than Carroll was when Farmer fought him five years ago in 2019, and he’s not the young, fresh fighter he was back then.

The general belief is that the 34-year-old Farmer will last 4-6 rounds before Zepeda knocks him out on Saturday. Farmer doesn’t move well enough to escape the pressure that Zepeda will apply, and even if he could, he doesn’t possess the offensive firepower to stop the #1 ranked Mexican fighter from chopping him down.

Zepeda, 28, is using this fight as a practice to prepare him for the highly mobile style of WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson on February 22nd in a Riyadh Season event in early next year.

Farmer doesn’t move anywhere near as much as Shakur, but he’s still more crafty than most of the contenders in the lightweight division. Golden Boy Promotions are uses Farmer as a measuring stick to see how well Zepeda performs against him to decide whether to match him against Shakur.

Farmer UnConcerned With Zepeda’s High Volume

“I just got to be me, be slick, and come out there and win. I don’t want to give away too much, but they picked the right guy,” said Tevin Farmer to DAZN Boxing, talking about his fight this Saturday night against unbeaten William Zepeda in Riyadh.

“Yeah, me and Shakur are both southpaws, but we fight nothing alike. On Saturday night, they’re going to see I’m the real deal. I came off my layoff. I got the ring rust off for my last fight, and I’m back and ready to go again.”

“What’s the key for you in beating a guy [William Zepeda] that can throw upwards of 100 punches per round?” said commentator Chris Mannix of DAZN.

“I fought plenty of people that do that, that throw 100 [punches per round]. Jono Carroll threw 1200 punches per round, and I came out victorious on all scorecards [on March 15, 2019],” said Farmer. “So, fighting somebody like that is not a big deal to me. I’ve been there and done it. I’ve been around the block. I’m still young, still fresh, and I’m ready to go.”