Teofimo Lopez passes Covid 19 test, will start training camp on Monday

Teofimo Lopez has reportedly passed his COVID 19 test from last Wednesday. He’ll now be starting his training camp for his title defense against mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr on August 14th or September 11th.

Teofimo (16-0, 12 KOs) was supposed to be defending his IBF, WBA, WBC Franchise & WBO lightweight titles against Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) on June 19th, but he tested positive for COVID 19 during the week of the fight.

We should hear something soon on when the Teofimo vs. Kambosos Jr fight will be scheduled. If it happens on August 14th, that’ll give Teofimo time to return to the ring to face Vasily Lomachenko in a rematch in December.

Teofimo’s father told Top Rank promoter Bob Arum last week that he believes his son Teo will face Lomachenko in December.

Kambosos feels disrespected

“Good news that Teofimo Lopez has passed his COVID test Wednesday and will re-open training camp Monday, according to manager David McWater,” said @Pugboxing.

“I’ve been disrespected throughout this whole preparation. He’s [Teofimo] been talking about all these different guys,” said George Kambosos Jr to Fighthype about Teofimo talking about wanting to fight other people after their fight as if the victory is a dead certainty for him.

“What’s one more guy he’s going to talk about? I’m looking forward to the rematch. Let them have their rematch, but there are going to be no belts on the line,” Kambosos Jr said about Teofimo Lopez facing Lomachenko after they fight.

“I’m going to take all those belts off of him. He’s going to pay fr this. I’m going to make him pay for all the stuffing around.

“I sacrificed 13 weeks away from my family for one irresponsible kid to go get Covid. Why didn’t I get Covid? Why was my team so smart?

“Because we made so sure we followed the protocols. Every media interview we had to do, everything was perfect. We all came in as a team, all negative,” said Kambosos Jr.

It must have really bothered Kambosos Jr to see Top Rank promoter Bob Arum speaking with Teofimo Lopez Sr following Lomachenko’s win over Masayoshi Nakatani last Saturday night on June 26th.

Teofimo vs. Lomachenko II rematch could be derailed

“Bob [Arum] is 89 or 90 years of age. He can’t remember what he did yesterday,” said Kambosos. “It’s all a front.

“Bob does not care about [Teofimo] Lopez or Lomachenko. Bob cares about making money. He’s just thinking about the dollar signs, but he’s forgetting what’s in the way.

“He’s forgetting the Spartan warrior who is going to derail everything. Let them [Teofimo and Lomachenko] have their fight once I’m done with Lopez.

“Let’s see how big it is because there will be no belts on the line, and nobody will give a damn. Then watch; Lomachenko will come running.

“Bob Arum will come running. Watch them come running. But do you know what? I’d like to give Lomachenko a shot.

“Before yesterday, I was pretty adamant before I win these belts, I’ll probably give Lomachenko a shot in Australia.

“But I’m seeing that disrespect that he wants that rematch so bad, then go have that rematch first,” Kambosos Jr said.

It’s possible that Kambosos Jr can derail the Teofimo-Lomachenko II fight if he beats Lopez Jr.

If Teofimo isn’t 100% after his COVID 19 illness, Kambsos Jr will have a chance of beating him. But if Teo is at full strength for this fight, Kambosos Jr will get steam-rollered by him.

Kambosos Jr has fast hands but not much power. He’s a volume puncher for the most part, and he’s not equipped to beat a guy like Teofimo unless he’s worn out from being ill.

George wants Haney fight

“It’s never personal for me. It’s always business,” said Kambosos Jr. “When you make it personal, you start to lose focus on what you have to achieve and what you have to do as a fighter.

“But there’s a lot more hunger. I’m a caged lion right now. Everything that’s happened and all the bull s***, I really want to take this kid [Teofimo] out, man.

“I can’t wait. Let’s see. I want him at 110%. I don’t want no excuses after the fight. That means if the fight has to be pushed back, so be it.

“I don’t care about all these rematches that they’ve been talking about. I’m the mandatory, I earned my stripes, and we’re going to get it on.

“If they’re going to disrespect me, then I’ll go to the guy that makes sense,” Kambosos Jr said about wanting to fight WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney next after he beats Teofimo.

“Most of the attention has pretty much gone onto Lopez and Lomachenk, and that’s pretty disrespectful for the whole division.

“It’s obviously disrespectful to myself because I’m fighting like this. It’s disrespectful to Haney because he has a version of the title. After all, they’ve been trying to shut him out.

“It’s disrespectful to Ryan Garcia. It’s disrespectful to Gervonta Davis. It’s like they’re trying to keep it all in-house on that side.

“Well, it ain’t going to be line that because I’m going to take all them belts. Then I’ll do what I want to do and make the biggest fights possible,” said Kambosos Jr.

If Kambosos Jr defeats Teofimo Lopez in August or September, there’s going to be a huge offer for a rematch.

It would be a self-defeating thing for the Australian fighter Kambosos Jr to act childish, hold a grudge, and choose not to give Teofimo a rematch.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum and Teofimo Lopez Sr were talking up the rematch with Lomachenko because it’s a fight that will make a ton of money.

Lomachenko is well known in the U.S, so that the money will be there for a rematch between him and Teofimo.

If Kambosos Jr had the pedigree that Lomachenko possesses, Top Rank wouldn’t be overlooking him the way they are.

But the fact of the matter is, Kambosos Jr’s two best career wins were close decisions against the older fighters Lee Selby and Mickey Bey.

Those were split decision wins for Kambosos, which showed the boxing public where he’s at talent-wise.