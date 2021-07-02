Could We See Guillermo Rigondeaux Vs. Nonito Donaire II Next?

As fans know, Nonito Donaire has refused to go ahead with his planned August fight with John Riel Casimero, the WBO/WBC bantamweight unification fight.

Donaire has pulled the plug due to the way he says Casimero did not submit to VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) on time, and Nonito is also disgusted with the way Casimero has disrespected his wife.

The way Donaire is talking, as angry as he really does appear to be, the fight will not be salvaged. Initially, the scheduled fight was Casimero versus Guillermo Rigondeaux (this itself a fascinating match-up), but with the chance of a two-belt unification there, the two governing bodies preferred to see Donaire (who looked sensational in stopping Nordine Oubaali to rip the WBC belt in May, this at the age of 38), fight Casimero.

Rigondeaux stepped aside to allow the fight to happen. But now that Donaire-Casimero is off (or at least it sure seems as though it’s off for good), Rigondeaux has challenged Donaire to a rematch.

The two fought way back in April of 2013, with Rigondeaux winning a wide unanimous decision (Donaire did manage to score a flash knockdown). Rigondeaux has called Donaire out on social media.

The rematch “The Filipino Flash” really wants is one with Naoya Inoue, the ruling WBA/IBF bantamweight boss, who won a classic 12 round battle with Donaire in November of 2019.

So who knows if Donaire, 41-6(27) will have any real interest in fighting Rigondeaux, 20-1(13) again? But it certainly would prove to be an interesting, if belated sequel, between two masters.

Rigondeaux is older than Donaire at age 40, and the Cuban southpaw has not boxed since his February 2020 split decision win over Liborio Solis. “

El Chacal” needs to get a fight scheduled and soon. Rigondeaux has urged Donaire to “give the fans the fight they want.” And to repeat, we wouldn’t mind seeing Rigondeaux-Donaire II.

Who wins if these two do get it on again all these years later? Perhaps Donaire will like the idea of being able to avenge what was just his second pro defeat.