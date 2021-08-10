Teofimo Lopez – George Kambosos Jr Fight Ordered To Take Place By Oct. 17 – Won’t Happen In Australia

It’s coming up a year since Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez upset Vasiliy Lomachenko to take the lightweight titles. Now, as per a ruling from the IBF, Lopez’ first title defence, this the troubled, delayed-more-than-once fight with unbeaten George Kambosos Jr, must take place by October 17. And as per the ruling, the fight must take place in a location that does not require quarantine. This is via a news story from ESPN.com.

Lopez and Kambosos Jr were initially supposed to fight back in June, then it got pushed back so the fight would not clash with Floyd Mayweather’s quirky exhibition bout with Jake Paul, then Teofimo went down with Covid, and then Lopez (or members of his team) spoke of vacating the IBF belt which Kambosos Jr is mandatory challenger to, and walking away from the fight.

But now, via the ruling from the IBF, the fight is back on. A possible venue for Lopez-Kambosos Jr is Las Vegas but we must wait and see. Speaking of waiting, Kambosos Jr has been waiting for what must seem like an agonisingly long time for this fight, one he is certain he can and will win. Lopez didn’t really want to drop any of his belts and for now it’s good news.

Lopez is a potential superstar of the sport and he has to get this fight out of the way, get his first defence under his belt and then move on as a three-belt champ as he looks for the big, big fights. Kambosos Jr of course has other ideas. How the mental stress of having to remain out of the ring for almost a year by the time the fight comes around, with all the uncertainty – will the fight happen, will it not – affects one or both fighters also remains to be seen.

Lopez, 16-0(12) scored one of 2020’s biggest wins, yet thus far he has endured nothing but a frustrating and disappointing 2021. While the 19-0(10) Kambosos Jr, who defeated Lee Selby in October of lst year to earn his shot at Lopez, knows all about frustrating times himself.

Contracts are now due by August 24.