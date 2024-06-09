Teofimo Lopez: Frank Martin Must Disrespect Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to Win

Teofimo Lopez, WBO light welterweight champion, believes Frank Martin must not show any respect to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis this Saturday night so that he can have a chance of winning this fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Power of Disrespect

Lopez thinks it will end badly for challenger Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) if he comes out being cautious of Tank Davis’ power and the hype behind him. Tank fights better when he’s the one on the attack rather than being pressured in a fast-paced fight.

For example, Ryan Garcia had his best moments in his fight last year against Tank Davis when he was flurrying on the Baltimore native, putting him under extreme pressure.

Against some fighters, it’s better to show them respect if they’re at their best when under pressure, but Tank Davis isn’t one of them. He does well when he’s the aggressor. In Tank’s fight against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, he struggled with the heat he was putting on him and was forced to box after he suffered a hand injury.

Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) will defend his WBA secondary lightweight title against #2 ranked Martin on PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view this Saturday, June 15th.

In the co-feature, David Benavidez fights for the WBC interim light heavyweight title against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a 12-round clash that could steal the thunder from the Tank vs. Martin fight.

A Different Outcome with a Different Approach

“I think if Frank Martin goes and presses Tank Davis without showing him any respect, then we should see a different type of outing,” said Teofimo Lopez to Fight Hub TV, saying that Frank Martin needs to not show respect to Gervonta Davis this Saturday night in their fight in Las Vegas.

“If he comes in there respecting the power and the hype behind Gervonta Davis, then I believe that will be an early night for Frank Martin.,” said Teofimo.