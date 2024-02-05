Teofimo Lopez Exposes Rolly Injury ahead of Pitbull Cruz Fight

Teofimo Lopez exposed a back and neck injury that WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has, and he suggests that his next opponent, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, can take advantage of that when they fight on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV.

The injury hasn’t been confirmed by Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs), so you have to take what Teofimo says with a grain of salt. If the injury is legit, Teofimo (19-1, 13 KOs) is inserting himself into next month’s contest.

For Teofimo to be revealing this info, it can only mean that he’s got some issues with his old friend, Rolly.

Rolly’s Back in Question

“What can I think? Rolando Romero is coming off a really bad back injury, and he has a lot of problems there. You guys probably didn’t know about that, huh? Well, I did. I know a lot of stuff,” said Teofimo Lopez to the media, revealing today that WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is coming off a back injury ahead of his title defense against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz on March 30th.

If Rolly’s injury still isn’t fully healed, he’s going to have problems trying to defeat Pitbull, but Teofimo’s revelation may not have been needed.

Depending on how badly injured Rolly’s back is, he’s going to have issues with the pressure that Pitbull (25-2-1, 17 KOs) is going to be putting on him throughout the fight.

“It’s time to expose everybody. My whole thing is, he’s [Rolly] got a lot of back problems and got a lot of neck problems. Maybe Pitbull can take advantage of that when they fight each other,” said Teofimo.

“Whoever did the banner, though. It should just be Romero vs. Cruz. I don’t think it should be Rolly vs. Pitbull. It doesn’t make sense, but I’m not on that side. I’m on this side over here. I wish them nothing but the best for these guys.

Self-Promotion and 140-Pound Ambitions

“Everybody is coming to 140 because Teofimo x-ed out the big King, the big guy [washed up], Josh Taylor. Now everybody wants to come to 140. Nobody has wanted to fight me [except for IBF champion Subriel Matais and George Kambosos Jr],” said a delusional-sounding Teofimo.