Canelo vs. Crawford: BoMac Claims Fans Know Bud Will Win, No Interest in Boots Ennis

Terence Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, says that the knowledgable hardcore boxing fans all know that Bud will defeat Canelo Alvarez.

BoMac says that’s the fight that he wants for Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs), and he’s not interested in a clash for him against IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, who “brings nothing to the table.”

Without Crawford having fought at 168, fans can’t see him moving up three weight classes to defeat Canelo. We already saw what happened to former undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo when he moved up two divisions to challenge Canelo last September and was too weak.

Fans believe Crawford is just looking for a payday against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez because he’s not interested in moving up to 168 to prove himself first against the top guys, David Benavidez, and David Morrell.

BoMac’s Call for Canelo

“Everybody that believes in hardcore boxing fans, they know Crawford can beat Canelo just like they knew Crawford was going to beat Spence. It’s real simple. You just got to know boxing in order to say that,” said trainer Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre to the media, campaigning for the Canelo Alvarez fight for Terence Crawford.

“I don’t know. They still got to work things out, and see where they go from there,” said BoMac when asked if the Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. rematch is no longer happening.

“Bud would stop him,” said BoMac when asked about his thoughts on a clash between Crawford and WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu.

The Ennis Factor

“No, he doesn’t bring nothing to the table. He got our leftovers,” said BoMac on his thoughts on a fight between IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Crawford. “Why would Bud want to go backwards? Bud is looking for bigger and better fights, so he can etch his name in the concrete forever.”

The fact that Crawford and BoMac aren’t interested in a fight with Ennis reinforces the view fans have that Bud is just looking for a cash out against Canelo, and not interested in taking risky matches.

“I don’t know. I don’t really look at none of the welterweight since we cleared the division out. I’m done,” said BoMac on whether he thinks Boots Ennis is the second best fighter at 147 behind Crawford.