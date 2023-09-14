Ten Years Ago Today: Mayweather Schools Canelo As He Gives Us A Masterclass

Floyd Mayweather, be it the “Pretty Boy” version, or the “Money” version, gave us some truly special performances during his career. Mayweather mastered sluggers, pure boxers, tough guys, awkward guys, and he tamed some big punchers. For many fans, Mayweather’s dominant stoppage win over Diego Corrales ranks as his finest win/performance.

Others point to Mayweather’s rematch with Jose Luis Castillo, where Floyd left no arguments over who deserved the win, this after he had been pushed mighty hard by the Mexican in their first fight. While others still suggest Mayweather’s clear win over fellow all-time great Manny Pacquiao was his finest moment in the ring, this despite the fact that the fight we all waited years to see was somewhat dull.

Mayweather, in a nutshell, made great fighters look pretty ordinary. It was a decade ago today when Mayweather did this very thing to a future superstar. It was 10 years ago today that a 36 year old Mayweather met a 23 year old Canelo Alvarez. The fight was dubbed “The One,” and Mayweather, the “Money” version, sure proved that in this particular fight, he was THE One. No room for argument.

It was no contest from start to finish. Mayweather, who forced Canelo to come in at 152 pounds for the 154 pound unification showdown, took the flame-haired warrior to school. He dominated the Mexican as thoroughly as he had Corrales, as thoroughly as he had Castillo in the return, as thoroughly as he had dominated Pacquiao. Only Canelo’s pride and heart kept him in there until the bitter end. Some pundits did suggest, however, that Canelo, looking sorry for himself, might have been close to quitting against Mayweather, so comprehensively was he being beaten in all departments.

Mayweather was fast, clever, he showed superb ring generalship, and Floyd’s defence was perfect. But then came the official score cards, one of them proving to be one of the most disgraceful in modern day boxing history. With plenty of fans and experts expecting to hear close to shut-out scores in favour of “Money,” a majority decision was instead announced in Las Vegas.

That Dave Moretti had it quite close at 116-112 for Mayweather was bad enough, but C.J Ross’s card of 114-114 was simply crazy. Out of this world, batshit crazy. Ross, universally lambasted, retired from judging after the fight. Only judge Craig Metcalfe, who had it 117-111 for clear winner Mayweather, had himself a good night.

Mayweather was now 45-0, while Canelo lost for the first time and was now sporting a 42-1-1 record. Canelo’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, had predicted a KO win for his man. This never once looked like happening, as Mayweather was a step or two ahead, maybe even three steps ahead, all night long. To his credit, Canelo learnt from the loss, and he came back stronger. But the loss still stung, maybe it still does today. Canelo has said a number of times how Mayweather would never beaten him if he fought Floyd when in his prime.

We will never know. But so dominant, so magnificent was Mayweather’s showing against Canelo a decade ago today, it really is hard to imagine ANY version of Canelo besting him.

Mayweather, according to the 86 media score cards that were tallied, won according to all 86. Rarely does a super fight have such a one-sided result on all cards. Well, on all sane cards.