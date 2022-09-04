Tank Davis Vs. Ryan Garcia In December?

Just because two fighters, who we all want to see fight, go back and forth on social media, it doesn’t always mean the two men will fight. Far from it. However, there are positive signs that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will follow up their most recent exchange on twitter with an actual fight, maybe as soon as this December.

Tank and Garcia have no apparent love lost, and the two went at it on twitter a short while ago, with both guys appearing to want the fight as much as we fans want to see it.

Everybody have balls this week.. https://t.co/RCq8ZmML72 — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) September 3, 2022

Garcia tweeted the words “December” and Davis replied in a flash.

“Everybody have balls this week,” Tank wrote.

“Just leave this tweet up, stand by your word this time, okay kid,” Garcia wrote.

And then Tank messaged how Garcia has “agreed to everything.”

“Lol, Ok…you did agree to everything,” Tank wrote.

The weight this fight would be fought at has proven to be one of the big talking points, and it could be that it takes place at 140 or a few pounds below, as Garcia wants it at 140. Maybe a catch-weight will be agreed on. But is a December announcement, an official one, imminent? Some fight people are inclined to think so, or maybe to hope so.

This one, between two primed and peaking, unbeaten fighters who both have an exciting style, is arguably one of the best, and maybe one of the biggest, south of the heavyweights. Let’s hope – there’s that word again – there is genuine substance to the trash-talk between Garcia and Davis, with them really and truly wanting to settle their differences in the only place that counts – the ring.

Who wins this one if it does happen, Garcia, 23-0(19), or southpaw Davis, 27-0(25)? Both guys are as fast as they are explosive and that’s what this fight would/will be – a guaranteed explosion! Both guys will get a ton of credit (and likely a fat pay cheque) if they do get it on. We fans would/will pay to see this fight on pay-per-view.