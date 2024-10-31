Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach Update: New Date in January

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis’ title defense against Lamont Roach is being moved to a new date in January.

Dan Rafael reports that Tank Davis told him that it’s no longer happening on December 14th, saying, “January, I’m hearing” for when the clash will happen.

Benavidez-Morrell Card Possible for Move

Tank didn’t say on what date in January his rescheduled fight with Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) will happen, but it’s possible that it could be packaged with the David Benavidez vs. David Morrell light heavyweight contest on January 25th.

Fans are looking forward to seeing that fight. If the Tank-Roach fight is moved to that card, placing it in the co-feature spot would be wise because it’s not interesting enough to be the main event.

PBC made a massive mistake choosing to match Tank Davis against super featherweight Lamont Roach rather than choosing one of the highly-ranked lightweight contenders. There have been too many poor opponents for Tank over the years, and fans don’t want to pay $70+ for mismatches that lack any drama.

Moving the Tank-Roach fight is basically kicking the problem down the road, but it remains a fight that fans outside of the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. area have any interest in watching on PBC on Prime Video PPV. Even if it were on regular non-pay-per-view, it’s not a match that people outside of that small region would have an interest in watching.

Roach lacks the credentials to be used as an opponent for Tank Davis or any popular lightweight fighter. He lost to Jamel Herring and barely beat Hector Garcia, and the rest of his career resume is filled with obscure opposition.

PBC would be doing Tank Davis a huge favor if they canceled the Roach fight, and started from scratch by picking a quality fighter from this list:

– Edwin De Los Santos

– Raymond Muratalla

– Teofimo Lopez

– William Zepeda

– Shakur Stevenson

– Floyd Schofield

– Devin Haney: At 140