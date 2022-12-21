Gervonta Davis says he’ll “hurt” Frank Martin bad

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis warned promoter Errol Spence Jr that he’d better watch out because he’ll get his fighter Frank Martin “hurt bad” if he faces him. #10 WBA Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) called out Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) last Saturday night following his lopsided 12 round unanimous decision win over Michel Rivera in a WBA lightweight title eliminator on Showtime in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Jose Pineiro/SHOWTIME®)

Martin, 27, really wants the fight with Tank Davis, and he believes he’s going to be a world champion by the end of next year. It would be a huge step up in class for Martin if he were to face Tank next year because none of the guys he’s faced as a pro have his skills or power.

The way Martin looked against Rivera, he’s not going to get much better than he is now. Martin lacks power and is on the level of a Devin Haney in that department, but without the great jab.

Gervonta says he “hurt” Martin when he had him as a sparring partner in the past.

Tank is fighting Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) next on January 7th on Showtime pay-per-view at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. If Tank wins, he’ll fight Ryan Garcia next on April 15th.

After that fight, Tank’s schedule is free for him to fight Frank Martin if his promoter, Spence, feels he’s ready for the fight.

“In my next fight, they’re going to see. They’re going to see it for sure. I’m going to show them,” said Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to the media on Wednesday during his workout.

“I’m not really about talking no more. I’m about letting the guys know. This is just a stepping stone to what I’m trying to do.

“After I’m done with Hector Garcia, I’m going to put on a great performance to let the other guys know that in the future.

“I’ve seen clips of it,” said Tank Davis when asked if he saw Frank Martin’s win over Michel Rivera last Saturday night. “Yeah, for sure. Of course,” said Gervonta when asked if he’d entertain the idea of fighting Frank Martin in the future.

“I seen Errol [Spence] say some stuff about it. Errol better watch out. He’ll get his fighter [Frank Martin] hurt bad like I did before,” said Tank Davis, perhaps alluding to the sparring he did with Frank Martin in the past.