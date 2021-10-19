Gervonta Davis vs Rolly Romero Official For Dec. 5 in LA, LIVE on SHOWTIME

FIVE-TIME WORLD CHAMPION GERVONTA DAVIS AND UNBEATEN LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER ROLANDO ROMERO SET FOR SHOWTIME PPV® CHAMPIONSHIP GRUDGE MATCH AT STAPLES CENTER IN LOS ANGELES

Davis Defends His WBA Lightweight Title Against Romero Sunday, December 5 Headlining a

Premier Boxing Champions Event – Tickets Go on Sale This Thursday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT!

Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, boxing’s hottest attraction, will defend his WBA Lightweight Championship against hard-hitting, unbeaten lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero live on SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The pay-per-view headliner will pit one of boxing’s biggest stars, the 26-year-old Davis, against his outspoken lightweight rival Romero, for an explosive championship showdown. The event will mark Davis’ return to Southern California after he knocked out Hugo Ruiz in the first round in front of a sold-out crowd in February 2019.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, go on sale this Thursday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at AXS.com.

**Presale tickets are available today, Tuesday, October 19 beginning at 11 a.m. PT through Wednesday, October 20 at 10 p.m. PT at AXS.com with the presale code: STAPLES