Tank Davis reveals “contract” ends with Mayweather Promotions after Rolly Romero fight on May 28th

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis said on Thursday that his contract with his promoters ends with his fight against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on May 28th, and he thinks that’s why they wanted that match-up so badly.

The social media posts from Tank Davis say that his contract is up, but he’s not saying whether he’ll re-sign or not. It wouldn’t be surprising if Tank does choose to stay with his long-time promoters.

The 27-year-old Gervonta is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, and they’ve done a good job of matching him against guys that were safe.

Unfortunately, the way Mayweather Promotions have matched Gervonta, focusing on B-level opposition, has resulted in him being criticized for cherry-picking because he’s never fought anyone close to being an A-level fighter.

Tank obviously doesn’t pick his opponents out himself, so you can’t blame him for fighting Rolly, Isaac Cruz, Yuriorkis Gamboa, or a faded Leo Santa Cruz.

My contract up that’s why they want me to fight this clown so bad.. https://t.co/lvCDSSJk96 — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) March 24, 2022

I’ll be fighting wilder after they see this 😭 — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) March 25, 2022

I can hold my own weight. No thank you https://t.co/a4Elyh15Bw — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) March 25, 2022

If Tank Davis does leave Mayweather Promotions, his career could potentially take off once he starts fighting guys like Ryan Garcia, George Kambosos Jr, Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Oscar Valdez.

There are a whole lot of fighters that Tank could have access to fighting if he chooses not to resign with Mayweather Promotions, and that would be a good thing for him and boxing fans.

WBA lightweight champion Tank (26-0, 24 KOs) and Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) are headlining on May 28th on Showtime PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

You can understand why Tank Davis isn’t excited about fighting Rolly. Not only has this guy never fought anyone noteworthy during his career, but he is also amateurish and not someone that belongs in the ring with a world champion like Tank.

Perhaps another reason why Davis might not be excited about fighting Rolly is the way he’s been calling him “stupid” during the promotion for their May 28th fight.

That has to be difficult for Gervonta to deal with the insults from Rolly, and they still have two months before the fight.

Rolly is going to have a lot of time to insult Tank in the next two months, and that could be difficult for him to deal with. If Tank was a good trash-talker, he could fire back at Rolly, but that’s not his style.