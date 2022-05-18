Tank Davis feels disrespected by Rolly Romero says Leonard Ellerbe

WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis doesn’t like the way challenger Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has acted towards him during the build-up to their fight on May 28th, according to promoter Leonard Ellerbe.

Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) has seemingly gone out of his way to show disrespect Tank Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) by questioning his intelligence, making fun of his short arms & lack of height.

Everything has built up to where Tank is going to blow on May 28th when he gets inside the ring with the unbeaten #1 WBA Rolly in their main event on Showtime PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Of course, with every action, there’s a reaction, meaning that if the 27-year-old Gervonta gets a little too wild & aggressive inside the ring, Rolly could make him pay for it by knocking him out. This is easily the biggest puncher Tank will have faced during his career and perhaps the biggest opponent in terms of weight.

Tank didn’t look so good struggling in his recent fights against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Leo Santa Cruz. Whether that was a product of Tank being injured or overaggressive is unclear. If this was a sign that Tank is beginning to show signs of slippage due to ring wear or lack of proper dedication to his craft, Rolly is someone that can take advantage of that.

“Rolly, this is the biggest opportunity of his life, and he’s ready to go,” said Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions to Fighthype about Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero preparing for the biggest fight of his career against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on May 28th.

“These guys don’t like each other, and it’s real. It’s as real as it gets. That’s why I guarantee you that this fight [Tank vs. Rolly] is ending in a knockout. I’m not going to say it’s personal for Tank. When you say it’s personal, it means there’s a beef. It’s not like that.

“From Tank’s perspective, it’s more about a respect thing. He feels Rolly is very disrespectful. Rolly has disrespected him every step of the way. Tank is a champion, and he’s been a champion, and he’s a tremendous fighter. He feels as though Rolly has been very disrespectful.

“Anytime you have two tremendous punchers coming together, somebody is going to get caught. What we’re going to find out next Saturday night is who can take who’s shot. That’s what we’re going to find out,” said Ellerbe about the Tank vs. Rolly fight.

“It’s an opportunity for a lifetime. It gets no bigger than that. Tank Davis is one of the best fighters in the world right now. He’s getting his opportunity to prove what he’s been saying. He’s been telling everybody what he’s going to do.

“Now all the talk is over. Now you got to step up and do exactly what you say you’re going to do. That’s what makes it that much more exciting and entertaining for the fans,” said Ellerbe.