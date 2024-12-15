Surace Shocks Munguia with KO Victory – Boxing Results

Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) changed his life forever on Saturday night, landing a perfect right hand to knockout highly ranked super middleweight contender Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) in the sixth round at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

Surace Stuns Munguia

In round two, Munguia knocked Surace down with a powerful left Hook to the head. When Surace got up, he nailed Munguia with a right hand, giving him a taste of what was in store for him tonight. That was an attention-getter.

Munguia controlled the fight through the fifth round with his size, power, and aggression against the underdog Surace.

In the sixth round, Surace loaded up on a right hand and caught Munguia square on the chin, bowling him over on his back. Munguia got up at the count of nine and staggered into the ropes. He turned around with a dazed look in his eyes, and the referee took one look at his physical condition and halted the contest. The time was at 2:36.

Interestingly, Munguia didn’t even seem bothered that he’d lost the fight. He was having a casual conversation sitting in the ring, looking like he was everything was fine. Of course, he’s already rich from the millions that he made in his fight against Canelo Alvarez on May 4th. So, he’s not like an average fighter who reacts differently if they were beaten similarly.

In the chief support fight, WBC #1 super bantamweight contender Alan Picasso (31-0-1, 17 KOs) showed that he was the most technical fighter on the card, skillfully knocking out replacement opponent Yehison Cuello (13-3-1, 11 KOs) by a third-round knockout. Picasso landed a left to the body in the third, sending Cuello down. The referee counted out the hurt Cuello at the 1:55 mark.

Picasso could be fighting Naoya Inoue for his undisputed super middleweight championship in 2025. That would be a great fight to watch for the fans.