SuperFly3: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Felipe ‘Gallito’ Orucuta quotes

SUPERFLY 3 fight week events kicked off in grand style on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles as boxing fans and media flooded into the legendary Azteca Boxing Gym to watch the final preparations of Mexican rivals Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada and Felipe ‘Gallito’ Orucuta just six days prior to their main event showdown on Saturday, September 8 at the ‘Fabulous Forum’ and televised on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT.





(Photo credit: Tom Hogan/360 Promotions)

The fight week workouts at the gym for the fans and media are a historical tradition favored by ‘El Grand Campeon Mexicano’ Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Joining Estrada and Orucuta was promoter of the acclaimed SUPERFLY series, Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions.

Juan Francisco Estrada

“I’m very happy to be back in Los Ángeles for another SUPERFLY card. I am very proud to headline a big card like this and I hope to give the fans a great fight just like my other two SUPERFLY appearances. Most of all I want to win to keep on track to fight for a world championship in my next fight.”





“I know Orucuta very well, he a tall, strong fighter that will make this fight very hard for me. I expect a war between two Mexican fighters who will bring their best on Saturday night.”

“The SUPERFLY weight division is full of talent but I am out to prove that I am the best super flyweight in the world. I had a great training camp and this week is about staying on weight and keeping sharp for Saturday night.”

Felipe Orucuta

“This was a terrific welcome to Los Ángeles. The fans and the media are all great and I look forward to giving them a fantastic fight full of action, excitement and drama on Saturday night.”





“This is like a dream come true for me. I am on a fantastic card against one of the best fighters in the world in a legendary venue. It’s the opportunity I have been seeking for a long time. I am very grateful to HBO and Tom Loeffler for making this happen.”

“I trained very hard and I am ready to go to war and get this win. It should be a great fight and I intend to win it at all costs.

Emanating from the “Fabulous” Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 8 and televised on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT, SUPERFLY 3 is headlined by a 12-round WBC Super Flyweight Final Elimination Bout between former world champion JUAN FRANCISCO ‘El Gallo’ ESTRADA, (36-3-0, 25 KO’s), of Sonora, Mexico and two-time world title challenger FELIPE ‘Gallito’ ORUCUTA, (36-4-0, 30 KO’s), of Nicolas Romero, Mexico. Estrada vs. Orucuta is promoted in association with Zanfer Promotions.

Co-featured over 12-rounds for the vacant WBO Super Flyweight World Title, three-division world champion DONNIE ‘The Snake’ NIETES, (41-1-4, 23 KO’s), of Bacolod City, Philippines, moves up one division to face rival countryman and #2 world ranked challenger ‘Mighty’ ASTON PALICTE, (24-2-0, 20 KO’s) of Bago City, Philippines.

Opening the telecast, three-division world champion KAZUTO IOKA, (22-1-0, 13 KO’s), of Osaka, Japan, battles WBC Super Flyweight Silver Champion MCWILLIAMS ARROYO, (17-3-0, 14 KO’s), of Fajardo, Puerto Rico in a 10-round title bout.

Featured on the outstanding live-streamed undercard, ‘Bang Bang Lulu’ Louisa Hawton, (8-1-0, 4 KO’s) of Perth, Australia will face Brenda Flores, (12-4-1, 2KO’s) of Tijuana, Mexico for the Interim World Boxing Council Women’s Atomweight World Title.

Advance tickets for SUPERFLY 3, priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $25 can be purchased HERE. The Forum is located at 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood CA 90305. Doors on the night of the event will open at 4:00 p.m.