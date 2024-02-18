Subriel Matias vs. Liam Paro: Matchroom Promoter Shuts Down Rumors

Matchroom promoter Frank Smith has shut down rumors of unbeaten Liam Paro being the next opponent for IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias to defend against in June or July.

Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) recently signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, and there was quickly talk of a fight between him and the hard-hitting southpaw Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) that surfaced on social media.

Frank Smith says that the fight is not happening, and they have a list of contenders they’re looking at to match against the exciting IBF champion Matias.

Who Will Step Up?

“I don’t think it will be Liam Paro. I know there was a lot online about it being Paro, but I don’t think it will be. We’re working through the list of opponents now, but it won’t be him,” said Frank Smith to Secondsout, ruling out the possibility of Matias facing Paro next.

With Paro off the table, these are some of the fighters in the IBF’s top 10 that could wind up facing Matias next:

Regis Prograis

Mathieu Germain

Arnold Barboza

Elvis Rodriguez

Jose Ramirez

Andy Hiraoka

Easily, the best of that bunch would be the unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr., but he just signed with Golden Boy Promotions. They’re not going to want to sacrifice him so soon by putting him with Matias when they can make more money matching him against Devin Haney.

The same goes for Jose Ramirez. Golden Boy just signed the former WBC & WBO 140-lb champion Ramirez, and they’re surely going to angle him for a crack at Haney’s WBC belt.

Why Not Paro?

It’s not surprising that Matchroom won’t be using Paro as Matias’ opponent, as they would essentially be sacrificing the Australian fighter in a fight that wouldn’t make a lot of money.

While Paro is exciting to watch, he’s not on the level of Matias, and the chances are, it would end badly for him, and who knows if he would be the same fighter afterward. With the kind of power Matias’ possesses, he could spoil Paro’s career.

Matchroom are likely saving Paro as a potential opponent for WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney, which is likely the reason they won’t put in with Matias.