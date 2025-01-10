Spence Shoots Down Fundora Fight, Return Date Uncertain

Errol Spence said on Instagram today that he’s “NOT” fighting WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora on March 29th in Las Vegas, as reported. Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) doesn’t say when or if the fight will happen.

March was never a good month for the Fundora vs. Spence fight because WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is defending against Lamont Roach on 3/1 on PBC on Prime Video PPV. Having two pay-per-view events in March would be a disaster for Premier Boxing Champions, and the Spence-Fundora fight would be a casualty because it happens on the 29th.

Spence Says, “No”

The former unified welterweight champion Spence, 34, has been lying low since being knocked out in the ninth round by Terence Crawford on July 29th, 2023, and he doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to return to the ring.

Errol made a lot of money in that fight and built up a nice nest egg of dough from his 13-year pro career, allowing him to sit idle the last 18 months since his loss to Crawford.

Regular fighters can’t afford that, but when you’ve got millions in the bank, you see the extended vacations and casual attitude about returning to action like we’re seeing here.