WATCH LIVE: Spence – Porter / Benavidez – Dirrell Weigh In – Live Stream

Former welterweight champion Keith Thurman joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Kate Abdo for FOX SPORTS PBC FIGHT NIGHT: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. SHAWN PORTER programming Wednesday, Sept. 25, Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28. In addition, former welterweight champion Danny Garcia also joins the desk crew for coverage on Friday and Saturday.
Saturday’s FOX SPORTS PBC PPV (9:00 PM ET) is headlined by the highly anticipated welterweight title unification clash between IBF Champion Errol “The Truth’’ Spence Jr. and WBC Champion “Showtime’’ Shawn Porter. The PPV also features WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell against unbeaten former champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez in an explosive 168-pound showdown.
Action kicks off Saturday on the FOX Sports’ PBC on FOX Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages with the non-televised PPV Prelims, starting at 4:15 PM ET, called by Marcos Villegas and Felix DeJesus. Programming moves to FS1 with the PREFIGHT SHOW at 7:00 PM ET, followed by the PRELIMS at 7:30 PM ET. The FOX Sports’ PBC on FOX Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages begin their Spence – Porter All-Access stream at approximately 8:00 PM ET, following both fighters behind the scenes as they prep for their showdown.
Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:
FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW PRESS CONFERENCE
Network: FS1, FOX Deportes
Date/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 25 (7:00 PM ET)
Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and Keith Thurman
Press Conference Host: Heidi Androl
Press Conference Emcee: Jimmy Lennon Jr.
FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW WEIGH-IN
Network: FS1, FOX Deportes
Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 27 (2:00 PM ET)
Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia
FOX Deportes Announcers: Alejandro Luna and Erik Morales
Weigh-in Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.
Reporter: Heidi Androl
FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW PREFIGHT SHOW / POSTFIGHT SHOW
Network: FS1, FOX Deportes
PREFIGHT SHOW Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28 (7:00 PM ET)
POSTFIGHT SHOW Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28 (1:30 PM ET)
Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia
Reporter: Heidi Androl
FOX Deportes: Blow-by-blow announcer Alejandro Luna, analysts Erik Morales and Jessi Losada
FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW PRELIMS / PPV
Network: FS1, FOX Deportes
PRELIMS Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28 (7:30 PM ET)
PPV Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28 (9:00 PM ET)
Announcers: Blow-by-blow announcer Kenny Albert, analysts former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis and legendary trainer Joe Goossen
Reporter: Heidi Androl
Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.
Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas
FOX Deportes: Blow-by-blow announcer Alejandro Luna, analysts Erik Morales and Jessi Losada
Bouts
FS1 Prelims
Robert Guerrero (35-6-1, 20 KOs) vs. Jerry Thomas (14-1-1, 8 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Welterweight
Joey Spencer (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Travis Gambardella (5-0-2, 2 KOs) – 4 Rounds, Super Welterweight
PPV
Errol Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs) vs. Shawn Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBC and IBF World Welterweight Championship
Anthony Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KOs) vs. David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBC World Super Middleweight Championship
Mario Barrios (24-0, 16 KOs) vs. Batyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBA World Super Lightweight Championship
Josesito Lopez (36-8, 19 KOs) vs. John Molina (30-8, 24 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Welterweight
FOX SPORTS PBC DIGITAL PROGRAMMING
Digital: FOX Sports App, FOX Now App, FOXSports.com
Social: @PBConFOX, #PBConFOX
SiriusXM: FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83
