WATCH LIVE: Spence – Porter / Benavidez – Dirrell Weigh In – Live Stream





Former welterweight champion Keith Thurman joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Kate Abdo for FOX SPORTS PBC FIGHT NIGHT: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. SHAWN PORTER programming Wednesday, Sept. 25, Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28. In addition, former welterweight champion Danny Garcia also joins the desk crew for coverage on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday’s FOX SPORTS PBC PPV (9:00 PM ET) is headlined by the highly anticipated welterweight title unification clash between IBF Champion Errol “The Truth’’ Spence Jr. and WBC Champion “Showtime’’ Shawn Porter. The PPV also features WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell against unbeaten former champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez in an explosive 168-pound showdown.

Action kicks off Saturday on the FOX Sports’ PBC on FOX Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages with the non-televised PPV Prelims, starting at 4:15 PM ET, called by Marcos Villegas and Felix DeJesus. Programming moves to FS1 with the PREFIGHT SHOW at 7:00 PM ET, followed by the PRELIMS at 7:30 PM ET. The FOX Sports’ PBC on FOX Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages begin their Spence – Porter All-Access stream at approximately 8:00 PM ET, following both fighters behind the scenes as they prep for their showdown.





Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:

FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW PRESS CONFERENCE

Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

Date/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 25 (7:00 PM ET)

Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and Keith Thurman

Press Conference Host: Heidi Androl

Press Conference Emcee: Jimmy Lennon Jr.





FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW WEIGH-IN

Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 27 (2:00 PM ET)

Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia

FOX Deportes Announcers: Alejandro Luna and Erik Morales

Weigh-in Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Reporter: Heidi Androl

FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW PREFIGHT SHOW / POSTFIGHT SHOW

Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

PREFIGHT SHOW Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28 (7:00 PM ET)

POSTFIGHT SHOW Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28 (1:30 PM ET)

Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia

Reporter: Heidi Androl

FOX Deportes: Blow-by-blow announcer Alejandro Luna, analysts Erik Morales and Jessi Losada

FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW PRELIMS / PPV

Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

PRELIMS Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28 (7:30 PM ET)

PPV Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28 (9:00 PM ET)

Announcers: Blow-by-blow announcer Kenny Albert, analysts former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis and legendary trainer Joe Goossen

Reporter: Heidi Androl

Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas

FOX Deportes: Blow-by-blow announcer Alejandro Luna, analysts Erik Morales and Jessi Losada

Bouts

FS1 Prelims

Robert Guerrero (35-6-1, 20 KOs) vs. Jerry Thomas (14-1-1, 8 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Welterweight

Joey Spencer (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Travis Gambardella (5-0-2, 2 KOs) – 4 Rounds, Super Welterweight

PPV

Errol Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs) vs. Shawn Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBC and IBF World Welterweight Championship

Anthony Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KOs) vs. David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBC World Super Middleweight Championship

Mario Barrios (24-0, 16 KOs) vs. Batyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBA World Super Lightweight Championship

Josesito Lopez (36-8, 19 KOs) vs. John Molina (30-8, 24 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Welterweight

FOX SPORTS PBC DIGITAL PROGRAMMING

Digital: FOX Sports App, FOX Now App, FOXSports.com

Social: @PBConFOX, #PBConFOX

SiriusXM: FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.